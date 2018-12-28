Hollyoaks killer Breda holds Louis hostage – but issues a deadly threat

Hollyoaks has revealed Louis Loveday (Karl Collins) survived being attacked by serial killer Breda McQueen (Moya Brady) and is still alive – for now. The cheating teacher is being held hostage in a remote location, but his life hangs in the balance as his captor has delivered a chilling threat that could see him become her next victim.

In the last of three hour-long seasonal specials aired on E4 on Friday 28 December, the action picked up from the previous episode’s dramatic wedding in which Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) jilted Louis at the altar upon discovering he was already married to Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) and had also been cheating with ex-wife, and Martine’s sister, Simone (Jacqueline Boatswain).

As nanny Breda comforted heartbroken Leela and learnt the full extent of what love rat Louis had been up to behind everyone’s back, she realised he fitted the bill of her victim’s profiles – a bad father who shows no regard for his kids.

Why hasn’t Breda killed Louis yet?

Having been driven out of the village Louis was cornered by Breda and knocked unconscious, waking up the next day with broken legs – Misery style – trapped at the kooky McQueen’s family pig farm where she grew up. Shocked at his captor’s anger as she berated him for being yet another deadbeat daddy she has to deal with, the former deputy head of Hollyoaks High attempted to escape and now faces an uncertain future.

Trying to reason with Breda by agreeing to become a better parent if she lets him go, Louis was last seen dosed up on painkillers and tucked up in bed as the murderer warned her hostage if he didn’t clean up his act it will be the death of him…

Back in the village, Leela, Simone and Martine bonded over Louis betraying all three of them and vowed to forget about him, not caring if they never saw him again – unaware he is locked up by a twisted multiple murderer…

Is this really the end for Louis? Surely Hollyoaks would not have gone to the trouble of keeping him alive if there weren’t more twists ahead for the story – could he escape and expose Breda? Or could he turn on her and bump the childminder off himself, bringing an end to her slaying spree? Or perhaps he’ll be left in the pig farm to die a slow, painful death…

