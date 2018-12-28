FREE*: Two Poldark Books

As we await the final series of Poldark, which returns to our screens in 2019, we are giving readers the opportunity to claim two free paperback books from Winston Graham’s Poldark series – books one and two, Ross Poldark and Demelza.

To claim both books at once, you’ll need to add an additional token to either the coupon printed in Radio Times issue 2 (on sale 28 December 2018) or the coupon printed in Radio Times issue 3 (on sale 08 January 2019). Don’t worry if you missed the bonus token in our Christmas edition – you can still claim both books! There will be tokens in issues 2, 3 and an additional bonus token in issue 4 (on sale 15 January 2019).

THERE ARE TWO WAYS TO CLAIM YOUR BOOKS

COLLECT FREE IN STORE Claim your books, Ross Poldark and Demelza, free in store by adding your name and email to the coupons in Radio Times and taking it into your nearest McColl’s, Martin’s or RS McColl store, or Eason store in Northern Ireland, by 20 January 2019 (while stocks last). If you have a bonus token from our Christmas issue of RT, please affix this to the coupons and you can take it into store to collect both books at once. To find your nearest store click here.

Claim your books, Ross Poldark and Demelza, free in store by adding your name and email to the coupons in Radio Times and taking it into your nearest McColl’s, Martin’s or RS McColl store, or Eason store in Northern Ireland, by 20 January 2019 (while stocks last). If you have a bonus token from our Christmas issue of RT, please affix this to the coupons and you can take it into store to collect both books at once. To find your nearest store click here. REDEEM BY POST If you would rather claim both books together via post, complete one of the coupons in Radio Times and affix an extra token (either book 2 token from next week’s issue or the bonus token from the Christmas issue of Radio Times) and send it, including address and payment details (card payment or cheque payable to Radio Times) to cover £3.65*, to Radio Times Poldark books offer, PO Box 12635, Colchester CO7 5AN.

Offer ends in store Sunday 20 January 2019 (while stocks last)

Postal closing date Thursday 31 January 2019

Terms and Conditions:Books subject to availability and distributed on a first come, first served basis to those redeeming at McColl's, Martin's, RS McColl or Eason stores by 20 January 2019 or, for postal redemption, coupons received by 31 January 2019. Redemption in store free of charge; redemption by post subject to postage and handling cost. Only one free book per token. Photocopied coupons not accepted. Coupons only redeemable against the free promotional Ross Poldark and Demelza books as described in RT. Postal applications that arrive without a completed coupon, token(s), payment details for the correct amount to cover postage and handling cost will not be processed. Proof of posting is not proof of receipt. No cash alternative. Allow 28 days from closing date for delivery. Offer only available in the UK. Promoter: Immediate Media Company London Ltd.

can be viewed here. You may opt-out at any time.

*£3.65 charge applies if you claim via post, to cover postage and handling cost.