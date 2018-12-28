BBC4’s Bros documentary is being hailed as an “unexpected TV highlight” of Christmas
“Beyond brilliant”
Christmas is always a goldmine for good telly with Call the Midwife, an extra helping of Strictly Come Dancing and The ABC Murders all entertaining viewers this festive period.
But the award-winning dramas and family friendly shows were rivalled this year by one of the more unexpected hits of Christmas – a Bros documentary on BBC4.
Titled After the Screaming Stops, the film follows the life and work of twin brothers Matt and Luke Goss, who had a brief reunion in 2017 in the hope of reliving the glory days of the 80s.
The one-off doc intended to be “a raw and emotional look into the aftermath of fame and the reconnection between two twins torn apart by their past” – and, well, it’s really something…
While less than 250,000 people tuned in for its initial broadcast on 23rd December, many have discovered the documentary – described by one critic as “Part David Brent, part Alan Partridge and part Metallica” – in the post-Christmas haze… and loved it.
Fans have since flocked to Twitter to share some of the film’s best/worst moments…
The Bros documentary last night was beyond brilliant. Still laughing this morning. “He’s a rectangle. I am a rectangle. Together we are a square…that’s a fortress”.
Watching the Bros documentary. Matt Goss: “H.O.M.E – those letters are incredibly important. They are the personification of home.”
The Bros documentary
“It’s because of Stevie Wonder I made a conscious decision not to be superstitious”
This is gold.
Viewers were struck by whether the film was genuinely meant to be serious, or intended as an The Office style mockumentry.
Surely only a matter of time until we find out @rickygervais and @StephenMerchant we’re responsible for that Bros documentary?
Genuinely, this Bros documentary is amazing. It's better than the Office pic.twitter.com/AOIDgeZpKs
While comedian Al Murray hailed it “the greatest gift you can give this year”.
The Bros documentary is the greatest gift you can give this year
And he’s not the documentary’s only celebrity fan…
Everything you've seen tweeted about the Bros documentary is true. pic.twitter.com/BMZfYzq0N9
If you haven't already seen it, make sure you treat yourself to the Bros documentary.👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/N6NvIPMpu6
I need to watch the Bros documentary, don’t I?
For those of you who haven’t managed to catch any of the buffoonery, After the Screaming Stops is still available to air on BBC iPlayer.