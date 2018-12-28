BBC4’s Bros documentary is being hailed as an “unexpected TV highlight” of Christmas

Christmas is always a goldmine for good telly with Call the Midwife, an extra helping of Strictly Come Dancing and The ABC Murders all entertaining viewers this festive period.

But the award-winning dramas and family friendly shows were rivalled this year by one of the more unexpected hits of Christmas – a Bros documentary on BBC4.

Titled After the Screaming Stops, the film follows the life and work of twin brothers Matt and Luke Goss, who had a brief reunion in 2017 in the hope of reliving the glory days of the 80s.

The one-off doc intended to be “a raw and emotional look into the aftermath of fame and the reconnection between two twins torn apart by their past” – and, well, it’s really something…

While less than 250,000 people tuned in for its initial broadcast on 23rd December, many have discovered the documentary – described by one critic as “Part David Brent, part Alan Partridge and part Metallica” – in the post-Christmas haze… and loved it.

Fans have since flocked to Twitter to share some of the film’s best/worst moments…

The Bros documentary last night was beyond brilliant. Still laughing this morning. “He’s a rectangle. I am a rectangle. Together we are a square…that’s a fortress”. — Lindsey Pasifull (@pasifull) December 24, 2018

Watching the Bros documentary. Matt Goss: “H.O.M.E – those letters are incredibly important. They are the personification of home.” — Steve O'Brien (@MrsSteveMOBrien) December 25, 2018

The Bros documentary “It’s because of Stevie Wonder I made a conscious decision not to be superstitious” This is gold. — Christmas Talbot (@TheTall_Bot) December 24, 2018

Viewers were struck by whether the film was genuinely meant to be serious, or intended as an The Office style mockumentry.

Surely only a matter of time until we find out @rickygervais and @StephenMerchant we’re responsible for that Bros documentary? — Christian Price (@christianprice) December 25, 2018

Genuinely, this Bros documentary is amazing. It's better than the Office pic.twitter.com/AOIDgeZpKs — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) December 26, 2018

While comedian Al Murray hailed it “the greatest gift you can give this year”.

The Bros documentary is the greatest gift you can give this year — Al Murray (@almurray) December 25, 2018

And he’s not the documentary’s only celebrity fan…

Everything you've seen tweeted about the Bros documentary is true. pic.twitter.com/BMZfYzq0N9 — Danny Baker (@prodnose) December 27, 2018

If you haven't already seen it, make sure you treat yourself to the Bros documentary.👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/N6NvIPMpu6 — kath 🙀❄️ (@KathyBurke) December 27, 2018

I need to watch the Bros documentary, don’t I? — rufus jones (@rufusjones1) December 25, 2018

For those of you who haven’t managed to catch any of the buffoonery, After the Screaming Stops is still available to air on BBC iPlayer.