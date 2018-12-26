Kat attacks Hayley on EastEnders in aftermath of Alfie tragedy

EastEnders fans were left with a whopper of a cliffhanger on Christmas Day when duplicitous Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) was pushed down the stairs after a row with the Slater family. Life on Albert Square was once again free of peace and goodwill thanks to tensions erupting after Alfie was revealed to be the father of Hayley’s baby.

Advertisement

As Kat’s (Jessie Wallace) world came crashing down, she had a furious row with Alfie, who admitted that he blamed his wife for the abuse she’d experienced as a child and lambasted the rest of the Slaters for their whining. Overhearing all this, Hayley (Katie Jarvis) rushed out onto the landing and ended up sending Alfie careening down the staircase. The soap’s doof doof then came when Alfie’s head made squelching, sickening contact with a log lying at the bottom of the steps.

Tonight’s Boxing Day episode of EastEnders will pick up on that cliffhanger moment as Kat struggles to come to terms with what’s happened. As can be seen from these new images released today by the BBC, Kat – in an obvious state of distress – is cradling Alfie’s lifeless form. But it doesn’t take for that notorious temper to once again get the better of her and she lashes out at Hayley, blaming her for what has happened on this fateful not-so-festive night.

But will the Slaters be able to unite in the face of this latest drama? Or will someone end up taking the blame for what has happened?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.