What time are the Top of the Pops Christmas and New Year specials on TV? Who’s hosting and who’s on the line-up?

Top of the Pops is back with two new specials at Christmas and New Year. But which artists will be performing and who’s on board to host?

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know…

What time are the Top of the Pops Christmas and New Year specials on TV?

Top of the Pops Christmas will air on Tuesday 25th December at 12.30pm on BBC1.

Then Top of the Pops New Year will air on Saturday 29th December at 5.10pm on BBC1.

Who will be performing?

The Christmas special will showcase performances from – deep breath – Anne-Marie, Clean Bandit, Freya Ridings, George Ezra, Jax Jones & Ina Wroldson, Jess Glynne, Jonas Blue with Liam Payne & Lennon Stella, Rita Ora, Rudimental with Jess Glynne & Dan Caplen, Sigrid, Tom Walker and Zara Larsson.

And the show will return for a New Year special, with acts including Anne-Marie, B Young, Christine and the Queens, Clean Bandit, George Ezra, Jess Glynne, Jonas Blue and Jack & Jack, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Tom Grennan, Tom Odell & Rae Morris, and Years & Years.

Advertisement

Who are the presenters this year?

Fearne Cotton and BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo will be hosting proceedings this year, marking the second year Amfo has taken over from former presenter Reggie Yates.