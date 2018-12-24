Viewers welcome touching bench tribute to Richard Adams in Watership Down

Watership Down may not have been to everybody’s tastes – but a tribute to writer Richard Adams warmed the cockles of many hearts on Sunday night.

In the final instalment of the lupine animation, many spotted a moving tribute to the author of the 1972 classic.

As Fiver and Dandelion narrowly escaped death while crossing a busy road they rejoined their mates underneath a bench upon which was a small brass plaque reading: “In loving memory of Richard Adams.”

Adams died two years ago on 24 December 2016 aged 96.

Viewers who noticed the tribute found it moving.

One wrote:

#WatershipDown the bench ! Nice Richard Adams tribute❤️ — Helly B (@HellyB3) December 23, 2018

Another said:

The name on the bench was Richard Adams – author of the book. A nice touch 👍 #watershipdown — 🎄❄️ 12 Daves of Christmas ❄️🎄 (@DavidMackayy) December 23, 2018

However viewers appeared divided on the show overall. Many loved it…

Really liked the memorial bench dedicated to Richard Adams in #WatershipDown the rabbits shelter under – a nice touch. The animation if the attack by Kehaar in the storm was absolutely stunning — Fiona Fulford (@FeckOffFlouncer) December 23, 2018

While some viewers criticised the CGI, with many saying that the rabbits actually looked and moved like hares…