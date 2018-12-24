Viewers welcome touching bench tribute to Richard Adams in Watership Down
Bench has plaque with tribute to the writer of the 1972 book who died two years ago
Watership Down may not have been to everybody’s tastes – but a tribute to writer Richard Adams warmed the cockles of many hearts on Sunday night.
In the final instalment of the lupine animation, many spotted a moving tribute to the author of the 1972 classic.
As Fiver and Dandelion narrowly escaped death while crossing a busy road they rejoined their mates underneath a bench upon which was a small brass plaque reading: “In loving memory of Richard Adams.”
Adams died two years ago on 24 December 2016 aged 96.
Viewers who noticed the tribute found it moving.
One wrote:
#WatershipDown the bench ! Nice Richard Adams tribute❤️
— Helly B (@HellyB3) December 23, 2018
Another said:
The name on the bench was Richard Adams – author of the book. A nice touch 👍 #watershipdown
— 🎄❄️ 12 Daves of Christmas ❄️🎄 (@DavidMackayy) December 23, 2018
However viewers appeared divided on the show overall. Many loved it…
Really liked the memorial bench dedicated to Richard Adams in #WatershipDown the rabbits shelter under – a nice touch. The animation if the attack by Kehaar in the storm was absolutely stunning
— Fiona Fulford (@FeckOffFlouncer) December 23, 2018
While some viewers criticised the CGI, with many saying that the rabbits actually looked and moved like hares…