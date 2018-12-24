Accessibility Links

Viewers welcome touching bench tribute to Richard Adams in Watership Down

Bench has plaque with tribute to the writer of the 1972 book who died two years ago

Watership Down - coming to BBC One this Christmas

Watership Down may not have been to everybody’s tastes – but a tribute to writer Richard Adams warmed the cockles of many hearts on Sunday night.

In the final instalment of the lupine animation, many spotted a moving tribute to the author of the 1972 classic.

As Fiver and Dandelion narrowly escaped death while crossing a busy road they rejoined their mates underneath a bench upon which was a small brass plaque reading: “In loving memory of Richard Adams.”

Adams died two years ago on 24 December 2016 aged 96.

Viewers who noticed the tribute found it moving.

One wrote:

Another said:

However viewers appeared divided on the show overall. Many loved it…

While some viewers criticised the CGI, with many saying that the rabbits actually looked and moved like hares

