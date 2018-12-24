Accessibility Links

EastEnders: Stacey catches Alfie kissing Hayley tonight – will she tell Kat?

The stage will be set for a Christmas Day meltdown at the Slaters'

Duplicitous Alfie Moon will kiss Hayley Slater in the Christmas Eve episode of EastEnders, little realising that his actions have been observed by Stacey. So will word of Alfie’s infidelity now reach Kat’s ears?

In the run-up to the surprise snog, Hayley will be seen getting glammed up and sending Alfie a text telling him to come home because she needs to see him urgently. After hurrying back to the house, Alfie soon realises that it’s a false alarm and tries to leave. But Hayley will be seen willing Alfie to kiss her, hoping it will prove there’s still something between them. Keen to keep her on side, Alfie then kisses Hayley – unaware that Stacey is watching…

What we can reveal is that Kat’s world will be turned upside down tomorrow when the shocking truth about Alfie and Hayley surfaces – a discovery that leads to consequences that none of the Slaters could have predicted. Says Jessie Wallace of the upcoming drama:

“It all comes out from the tiniest thing. It’sthe most careless, stupid thing. I don’t want to give too much away but it’s something that Hayley does. But I think what she [Hayley] does is almost a cry for help. But obviously Kat is going to find out and she reacts in the way only Kat can react. She goes crazy!

“She’s so angry and upset – there’s this whole whirlwind of emotions that she’s going through and she just doesn’t care. There’s no vision – Kat’s just so angry and betrayed. I just thought it was brilliant to be able to get my teeth into something like this. The script, the directing, the writing – I was in my element. I just thought ‘thank you!'”

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

