Bev Callard speaks out on Jim McDonald’s Coronation Street future

Coronation Street‘s Beverley Callard has teased a possible return for her character Liz McDonald’s on-screen ex-husband Jim (Charles Lawson) in 2019, and believes the couple could still reconcile despite his sick scheme to scam money from his missus by claiming their dead daughter Katie was still alive.

Jim returned earlier this year with Hannah Gilmore (Hannah Ellis Ryan) spinning a lie to Liz and the family there had been a mix-up at the hospital in 1992 and the baby girl they believed had died at just a few hours old after being born premature was still alive. But Hannah was actually Jim’s lover, and the pair had concocted the con as revenge for the McDonalds turning their back on Jim while he was in prison. They were eventually rumbled and left the street after a dramatic showdown between Liz and Jim, but that may not be the end of the story…

“I don’t think Liz and Jim are finished forever,” Callard told RadioTimes.com. “Jim began to have remorse about the plan towards the end and realised he did love Liz, so I hope they try and bring him back and maybe he returns the money he stole from her and it can all begin again.

“There was a rumour that Jim comes back in a wheelchair and moves in with Liz who treats him like Bette Davis did to Joan Crawford in Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? which I would love! Serving him a budgie for his dinner, that would be great!”

Jim and Hannah fled after their plot was exposed but have been apprehended and released without charge off screen in recent episodes, and Callard reckons forgiveness is not out of the question. “I’m not sure how but there is this chemistry still there between them. I would say there is definitely a chance of Charlie coming back next year.”

However, a new year Corrie comeback could depend on Lawson’s recuperation from a recent bout of ill-health that saw him collapse on stage with a mini-stroke during a play in October. It was reported earlier this month the actor had pulled out of a national touring production of Rebus: Long Shadows after cancelling several performances, and was said to be replaced for the remainder of the run.

What happens to Liz on Christmas Day?

As for Liz, she’s got plenty to keep her occupied on the cobbles this Christmas as she becomes the target of Rovers boss Jenny Connor’s (Sally Ann Matthews) jealousy. The paranoid redhead can’t move past husband Johnny’s (Richard Hawley) one-night stand with the lycra-clad ex-landlady, which leads to a huge row on Christmas Day.

“Liz is genuinely not interested in Johnny and thinks because he’s got the message, Jenny has too. But Jenny’s resentment of her gets out of control, she’s played this awful prank by secretly signing Liz up to an escort agency – some young guy shows up thinking he’s arranged to meet her and is suggestive to the point of being aggressive, Liz is upset and has no idea what’s going on.”

The women’s rivalry is set to explode in full view of the pub as Johnny and Jenny row over his friendship with Liz, and Mrs Connor admits she has been tracking them via a sneaky phone app. As her hubby reels, Jenny grabs a bottle of wine and storms out, while Johnny sacks Liz as barmaid in order to try and save his marriage. Is this the final nail in the coffin for the Connors? Or does jealous Jenny have more revenge in mind?

