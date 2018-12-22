How to watch and stream Everton v Tottenham live – what time is kick off and what TV channel is it on?

Tottenham come to this game with their tails up, having just this week knocked arch rivals Arsenal out of the Carabao Cup and recently qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League. Sitting in third place, they’ve already had a strong start to the 18/19 season, but with a gruelling festive schedule – they’ll need to summon every ounce of energy to see off a strong Everton side.

The Toffee Men will hope to capitalise on the fatigue of Spurs, and try to keep all three points at Goodison Park. With some serious talent and form on both sides, it’s likely to be a lively match with plenty of goals… so one to tune in for!

What time is the Everton v Tottenham game?

Everton against Spurs will kick off at 4pm on Sunday 23rd December 2018.

How to watch Everton v Spurs?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Goodison Park, Liverpool on Sunday 23rd December.

