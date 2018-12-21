Lisa reunited with Mel in surprise EastEnders return

Lucy Benjamin is to return to the role of Lisa Fowler for an EastEnders audio drama that will find her reunited with former co-star Tamzin Outhwaite.

The latest episode of EastEnders: the Podcast (which will be made available to listeners on Thursday 27 December) is to be set in Portugal in 2003 and will fill in the backstory of how Mel (Outhwaite) first met Ray Kelly (Sean Mahon) and what led to them embarking on a relationship.

As long-time fans of the soap know, Mel was living with her best friend Lisa at that time, hence Benjamin’s appearance in the episode.

Lisa was last seen on screen in August 2017 when she suffered a breakdown and abducted sick daughter Louise Mitchell and go on the run, only to be ultimately tracked down by Phil. Since that time, though, the character has been referenced by Sharon, who explained recently that Louise had been on a short holiday with Lisa.

EastEnders: the Podcast is a series of four standalone audio dramas, with new episodes dropping monthly. Episode one – which was made available last month – focused on the Moons and the series of events that led to young Ernie’s accident, including Kat’s relationship with the Russian Dimitri and the conception of Alfie and Hayley’s baby Cherry.

