Labour MP raps “austerity” remix of The 12 Days of Christmas – no, really

Labour MP Diana Johnson from Hull has just dropped the most fire political Christmas rap of the year, an austerity-focused remix of The 12 Days of Christmas. It is really something else.

It sees the politician, an MP for Hull North since the 2005 general election and former shadow minister in Labour’s Foreign and Commonwealth team, spit some verses with her pals – a rap troupe known as Hull Beats Bus – on the streets of her hood.

“12 days of Christmas, this is a remix,” the song begins, over the iconic bells from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. “The pain of austerity, we’ve got to try and heal it.” Johnson and her crew then go off about some major talking points in their community, like the Children’s University, delays in Universal Credit and travel costs, all while showing off their dance moves.

It really does need to be seen, and heard, to be believed. Check it out below.

If this doesn’t get the kids excited about politics, I don’t know what will…