How to watch and stream Arsenal v Burnley live – what time is kick off and what TV channel is it on?

Arsenal come into this game off the back of two defeats – losing 3-2 in the Premier League to Southampton at the weekend and crashing out of the Carabao Cup 2-0 to arch North London rivals Spurs on Wednesday night. They will be extremely motivated to turn their fortunes around and make sure they stay in the hunt for Champions League placings by securing three points.

The Gunners have to be the firm favourites to win, with Burnley in the relegation zone and despite some dogged performances this year, really struggling to convert them into points.

However, with things getting serious at both ends of the table during the festive fixtures – this will be a keenly fought match that neither team wants to lose.

What time is the Arsenal v Burnley kick-off time?

Arsenal will kick off against Burnley at 12:30pm on Saturday 22nd December 2018.

How to watch Arsenal v Burnley?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at the Emirates Stadium, London on Saturday 22nd December.

