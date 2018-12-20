Accessibility Links

  3. Harry Kane and Lord Sugar troll Arsenal fan Piers Morgan after he’s forced to wear Spurs shirt live on TV

The Good Morning Britain presenter lost a bet with ex-Spurs striker Peter Crouch

Words we never thought we’d say: poor Piers.

Hardcore Arsenal fan Piers Morgan was forced to wear a Tottenham Hotspur shirt on live TV, after losing a bet with ex-Spurs striker Peter Crouch over the outcome of Wednesday’s North London derby.

Spurs won 2-0 over longtime rivals Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-final, and the Good Morning Britain presenter appeared on Sky Sports in the get-up of his team’s rivals in order to reveal the semi-final draw. He also donated £1,000 to charity as part of the bet.

Piers clearly wasn’t happy about the situation, tweeting a picture of himself in the shirt with a one-word caption: “Hell.”

Of course, ex-Tottenham chairman Lord Sugar, who’s been in a long-time feud with Piers, was quick to comment on the picture.

“Love it,” he said, “having it framed for my office wall”.

England captain and Spurs striker Harry Kane also took the opportunity to troll Piers, replying to a tweet the broadcaster had sent earlier this month following Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Tottenham — and it looks like Kane’s now had the last laugh…

