Karen’s daughter Chantelle IS coming to EastEnders – but who will play her?

EastEnders will complete the Taylor family in 2019 when eldest daughter Chantelle arrives, meaning the chaotic clan are about to get even more rowdy.

The much-talked about, not yet seen, daughter of Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) and Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) rocks up in Walford in the new year and is set to make a big impact with her bubbly personality. However, beneath the laid-back, easy-going exterior lies some qualities inherited from her mouthy mum, with whom there is unresolved tension.

No casting details have been announced as yet, so speculation is rife as to who will land the plum role of one of EastEnders’ most anticipated newcomers, the sister of Keegan and half-sister to Keanu, Bernadette, Chatham and Riley. We also know Chantelle is a mother herself, as Karen has mentioned her grandchildren in the past, so will we get to meet them as well?

Speaking about the missing piece of the Taylor puzzle, the show’s senior executive producer Kate Oates said: “The Taylor family are set to be complete when Chantelle arrives in Walford and she certainly has that feisty Taylor streak. Things are set to get a whole lot louder in Walford in 2019!”

When is Chantelle’s dad back in EastEnders?

Paving the way for Chantelle’s on-screen debut is the Christmas return of Mitch, last seen sent packing by Karen after she rejected his attempts at a romantic reconciliation upon discovering he had a secret wife and child. Mitch returns this Yuletide hoping to make amends with his family and convince Karen to give him yet another chance.

Also turning up again over Christmas is Karen’s snooty sister Kandice (Hannah Spearritt), suspiciously coinciding with Mitch’s reappearance – it will transpire the two returns are actually linked, but how? Are the pair having an affair? And when Chantelle does eventually show up, will she find her father breaking her mother’s heart by shacking up with her auntie?

