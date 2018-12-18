Sherlock Holmes drama Elementary to end after seven series

Elementary, the modern-day US version of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes, is set to conclude following its 13-episode seventh series.

The CBS show stars Jonny Lee Miller as Sherlock and Charlie’s Angels actress Lucy Liu as Joan Watson, while Game of Thrones’ Natalie Dormer has previously played the dual role of Sherlock’s love interest Irene Adler, before she was revealed to be Jamie Moriarty, the detective’s nemesis.

The final season wrapped filming on Friday, and is set to air some time in 2019, although no date has been fixed.

“We all decided that this was an opportune time to say goodbye to a show that has been very, very good to us,” CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told Deadline. Another CBS long-running series, The Big Bang Theory, will also conclude next year following 12 seasons.

Executive producer Carl Beverly added: “Rob [Doherty, the show’s creator] set out to tell a story, and it feels like he has accomplished what he had set out to do. The actors, the crew and the cast feel that way, and we feel that. So are grateful and celebrating what we had and looking forward to the future.”

The sixth series ended with Sherlock and Joan moving to 221B Baker Street, the iconic setting of Conan Doyles’ books, as Doherty and show execs were reportedly unsure whether the show would get picked up for another series.

Although the move would have proved a fitting finale, the seventh series won’t see a permanent move to the UK.

“We really wanted to go back to New York and [characters] Gregson (Aidan Quinn) and Bell (Jon Michael Hill), and we found what we felt was a satisfying way to bring them back,” Doherty said.