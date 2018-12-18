Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Coronation Street favourite to be killed off in factory roof collapse

Coronation Street favourite to be killed off in factory roof collapse

Corrie to launch a new whodunnit next year

Who dies in Coronation Street factory collapse?

A familiar Coronation Street face will be killed off spring 2019 when a key character causes the roof of the factory to collapse. The ITV soap isn’t yet revealing who will lose their life in the dramatic stunt, but the disaster looks set to spark a new whodunnit with viewers kept guessing as to who is responsible for the roof caving in.

Advertisement

“We’re knocking the factory down in March in a colossal big stunt,” producer Iain MacLeod told journalists today. “At first, it will appear to be an accident, but then it’ll be revealed to have been some kind of criminal enterprise that has caused the roof to fall in. Somebody will be dying in the collapse, but I’m not going to tell you who that is or who is responsible for pulling the roof down.”

The show boss also revealed that the repercussions of the calamity will be felt for months afterwards – and will even lead to the emergence of the next big Corrie villain, a post that has been vacant since psychopathic Pat Phelan met his maker back in June 2018:

“This is a community story – everyone is out of a job, so there’ll be lots of lifestyle and financial stories spinning out from this story. And it will eventually see the coronation of our next super villain. This is the beginning of the creation of the next iteration of the Corrie bad guy.”

Speaking about his regret that he never got to plot any storylines for Phelan, MacLeod added: “It would have been a lot of fun to have a play with Pat Phelan and I never got to. We’d never try to recreate that character because he was so unique. So we’re trying to design a new, properly Corrie through-and-through villain. The factory collapse will be the start of that process.”

15_08_CORO_CARLA_PETER_03-fec56d5

The factory has, of course, been no stranger to ill fortune over the years, having been the scene of a fire that claimed the life of the murderous Tony Gordon back in 2010. Carla Connor was also once raped on the premises by evil Frank Foster, while as recently as June 2017, the workers were left fearing for their futures after Underworld temporarily closed following a robbery.

Now, it seems that Carla’s determination to plough all her energies into making the business a market leader will have fatal consequences for her workforce. Said MacLeod: “It comes from a workaholism story for Carla. She makes the decision that her life’s priority is her work. She wants to turn the factory into a world-beating business. But that leads to her making mistakes in both her personal and professional life.

“She ends up getting on the wrong side of a lot of people. And by the time of the collapse, many of them will wish her ill.”

Dropping some hints about who is behind the crime, the Corrie head honcho commented: “The criminal element will be perpetrated by someone Carla already knows. It’s a whodunnit without a murder at the centre of it all. It’s gross negligence manslaughter. That doesn’t sound as sexy, but it’ll be every bit as intriguing. I hope we’ve plotted it quite cleverly, but whodunnits are such a headache. I’m sure someone on Twitter will spot a clanger!”

One certainty, though, is that not everyone will be making it through the week in one piece. On the topic of the shock demise, MacLeod said: “The scenes themselves are heartbreaking. The death is very well written and there won’t be a dry in the house. But the bit I’m more interested in is the aftermath and the revealing of secrets. The factory collapse tips Carla’s life into its lowest ever ebb. This is the biggest hole she’s ever dug for herself.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

Screen Shot 2018-12-18 at 09.51.03
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

21_03_CORO_CARLA_ALI_05

Coronation Street: Carla and Ali get passionate – but how will Michelle react?

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Thursday 7th December 2017 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Thursday 7th December 2017 Coronation Street - Ep 9340 Friday 29th December 2017 Roy Cropper [DAVID NEILSON] arrives in the bistro and reluctantly takes his seat next to Carla Connor [ALISON KING], but when he spots her mojito, he’s horrified and heads out.  Carla goes after him. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Coronation Street reveals Carla’s kidney failure secret – can Roy save her life?

itvjh

Nick’s mystery woman Elsa arrives on Coronation Street

Screen Shot 2018-06-11 at 07.04.23

Coronation Street: Alya and Carla clash at Aidan’s funeral – watch the showdown