EastEnders Christmas 2018 trailer: first look at Kat’s reaction to Alfie and Hayley baby bombshell

EastEnders has released a new trailer teasing the explosive reveal on Christmas Day to Kat Moon that her husband Alfie Moon is the father of Hayley Slater’s baby girl.

In the 30-second clip, fans get their first look at Kat’s reaction to the news as the Slaters gather for Christmas dinner which soon descends into disaster as the truth emerges that Alfie, despite begging his wife to take him back after giving her such a hard time about cheating on him, had a one-night stand with his other half’s cousin back in Spain when the trio were working in a bar together.

Kat embarks on an emotional tirade as she realises the extent of the betrayal, but according to Richie the 25 December episode will deliver an even bigger surprise that viewers won’t see coming – and it could have fatal consequences.

“There’s such a big shock,” he told RadioTimes.com recently. “Even when I read it, I was thinking, ‘Oh you can’t do that – we’ve tipped it over the edge now’. It’s a real massive cliffhanger.

“I’ll be intrigued to see how it goes down on social media. I’m doing panto on Boxing Day, so it’ll be interesting to see what the reaction is. I’ve already been thinking about the gags I can put in. You always hope it’s going to be a classic, but I think this one will go down as a big classic.

“This is a tough one to come back from for Alfie. You’ll know what I mean after you see what happens. Someone’s got blood on their hands is all I’m saying.”

