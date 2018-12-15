Dot to be Stuart’s next victim in EastEnders?

EastEnders‘ Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) will target Dot Branning (June Brown) in his attempts to convince the residents of Albert Square he is not to blame for putting Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) in prison as the landlord is released. But why is the popular pensioner in danger from Mick’s twisted schoolmate?

Friday 14 December saw sinister Stu threaten Dylan Box and force him into ‘confessing’ he shot the horrid Mr Highway after Linda Carter recorded the bald-headed bad boy admitting that Mick did not pull the trigger as he’d initially claimed. Monday 15 December sees the Carters learn Mick will have a hearing following Dylan’s confession – with the police unaware it’s been faked – but the clan are suspicious all is not as it seems and Stuart had something to do with this surprise development.

Super lawyer Ritchie Scott is back on the case and tells Linda that new evidence could delay Mick’s hearing, while the locals are stunned to see Stuart hanging around. Hardly getting a warm reception, Stuart approaches young Dennis Rickman who he had previously befriended, and asks for the necklace he gave him a while back.

As Dennis unwittingly lets slip where the item of jewellery currently is, Stuart sets his sights on Dot’s house… Managing to charm Dot into believing that none of this terrible mess involving Mick is his fault, will Stuart’s sob story wash with the legendary Mrs Branning? And if he can persuade her to give him the benefit of the doubt, will others follow her example? As Mick arrives home later in the week, will some of the locals side with Stuart over the landlord?

What will Mick do to Stuart when he gets out of prison?

Champ revealed to RadioTimes.com that Mick will be out for revenge on the hateful Highway, so expect some epic showdowns between the alpha males. “Stuart has still got some stuff up his sleeve,” teased the actor. “Mick might be free but there may not be enough to incarcerate Stuart. We will see Stuart scrambling and using everything in his power to get out of this, and as for Mick, I don’t think the viewers will be disappointed about what’s going to happen. As far as pay-off goes, you’re going to get it.”

On Tuesday 18 December, Mick is finally exonerated for the shooting and attempts to settle back in at the pub, but when he learns Stuart moved in while he was away he confronts Linda and demands answers. Fearing Stuart slept with his wife, but unable to ask Linda outright if she took her plan to extract a confession that far, Mick turns to Phil Mitchell as he starts planning his revenge… What has he got in mind? And should we be worried about dear old Dot?

