Has Stuart killed Dylan in EastEnders murder twist?

EastEnders‘ Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) may have committed murder to cover his tracks for framing Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) for shooting him after forcing a frightened Dylan Box to fake a confession to the crime, threatening to hurt his family if he refused to comply.

Friday 14 December’s episode picked up from the previous night’s epic two-hander that saw Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) successfully elicit a confession from Stuart that Mick did not pull the trigger. The horrid Mr Highway was arrested and tried to pin it on old school pal Dylan, who had already been eliminated from enquiries as he had an alibi, but sly Stu tried to convince the cops he must have lied.

Viewers then saw Stuart meet with distressed Dylan in secret, where the truth about that fateful September night in the Queen Vic was finally made clear: Stuart shot himself but bullied Dylan into aiding his twisted plan to frame Mick by making him move the gun, but with the cops closing in he now demanded Dylan get him off the hook by filming a fake confession saying it was him who pulled the trigger.

However, viewers know Linda later moved the gun from the scene of the crime and disposed of it thinking she was protecting Mick, which now has the consequence of inadvertently making Dylan look guilty.

Will we find out what Stuart did to Dylan?

Unsurprisingly Dylan wasn’t keen with Stuart’s suggestion, even when he offered him money to flee the country so as to evade a jail sentence. The true extent of Stuart’s systematic bullying of his old school classmate began to unravel as Dylan spoke of the years of torment he endured from their childhood, and the confrontation turned into a violent showdown as Stu issued further threats to Dylan’s loved ones and looked as if he was about to throw him off a bridge…

The instalment ended on a sinister note with Stuart back at his flat watching the ‘confession’ from a terrified Dylan admitting, clearly under duress, to the shooting – but with the pile of cash left untouched Mr Box’s fate remains ambiguous. Did Stuart kill him after he made the recording? Has Dylan done a runner without taking the money, not wanting to be in debt to his nemesis? Or will he take the full fall and end up in prison for something he didn’t do?

With Mick due to be released next week can we presume the charges are dropped and the police believe Dylan’s fake confession? And what will happen when Mick and Stuart come face to face again?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.