When is the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 final?

What time is the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 final on TV?

The Strictly Grand Final will air on Saturday 15th December at 6.30pm on BBC1.

How is the Strictly winner decided?

Unlike throughout the rest of the competition, the ultimate winner of Strictly is all down to the viewers’ votes.

During the rest of the series, viewer votes are combined with the judges’ scores to determine which celebrities placed where on the leaderboard.

Although judges Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli will still score all of the dances in the Strictly final, it will be for guidance only. In the final, who takes home that Glitterball trophy is solely down to viewers.

When is the Strictly winner announced? We will find out who’s won Strictly 2018 on the Saturday night and there will be no Sunday evening results show. Who’s left Strictly so far? Check out the full list of eliminated contestants and the celebrities who are still left in the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday nights on BBC1