Strictly Come Dancing reveals what the celebrities will be dancing in the grand final
The final four are putting their best foot forward
Strictly Come Dancing is rapidly waltzing its way towards Saturday night’s grand finale.
Stacey Dooley, Joe Sugg, Faye Tozer and Ashely Roberts will battle it out for the chance to be crowned Strictly champion, taking home the glorious glitterball trophy.
The couples will have to take on three dances on Saturday night’s show as they prepare for a week of gruelling training.
As well as a judges’ choice and a showdance (which sees the contestants dance away from any styles), contestants will pick their favourite dance of the series – which will be revealed on the night.
But who will be dancing to what?
Ashley and Pasha
Judges’ Pick: Salsa – (I’ve Had The) Time of My Life by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes
They originally scored an impressive 35 for their Salsa in week 3 – could they top this score for the final?
Showdance: Keeping Your Head Up by Birdy
Stacey and Kevin
Judges’ Pick: Foxtrot – High Ho Silver Lining by Jeff Beck
This legendary dance saw Stacey and Kevin top the leaderboard for the first time in week 4 (and Kevin headbutt a cake). Could they replicate the same success?
Showdance: Land of a Thousand Dances by Jessica Mauboy
Faye and Giovanni
Judges’ Pick: Viennese Waltz – It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World by Seal
They scored 31 in just the second week of the competition with this dance – but will Faye and Giovanni top that score?
Showdance: Lullaby of Broadway by Various Artists
Joe and Dianne
Judges’ Pick: Paso Doble – Pompeii by Bastille
With the judges raving about his fiery Paso Doble in week 7, it’s little wonder they’ve picked this routine for them to tackle in the final.
Showdance: I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor by Arctic Monkeys
The Strictly Come Dancing final starts Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC One