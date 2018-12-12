When is the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 final?

What time is the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 final on TV?

The Strictly Grand Final will air on Saturday 15th December on BBC1. We don’t have an exact time yet, but at some point that night the winner of the competition will be awarded with the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018: everything you need to know

Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestants

How many dances are the celebrities performing in the Strictly final? We don't yet have the details for the 2018 final, but historically every couple have each performed three different routines in the last show. Last year each of the couples danced a 'Judges' Pick' – the performance from the series that the judges selected – their own 'Favourite Dance' – the couple's favourite routine from the series, and finally the 'Showdance'.

How is the Strictly winner decided?

Unlike throughout the rest of the competition, the ultimate winner of Strictly is all down to the viewers’ votes.

During the rest of the series, viewer votes are combined with the judges’ scores to determine which celebrities placed where on the leaderboard.

Although judges Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli will still score all of the dances in the Strictly final, it will be for guidance only. In the final, who takes home that Glitterball trophy is solely down to viewers.

When is the Strictly winner announced? We will find out who’s won Strictly 2018 on the Saturday night and there will be no Sunday evening results show. Who’s left Strictly so far? Check out the full list of eliminated contestants and the celebrities who are still left in the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday nights on BBC1