Find out when Mick Carter will be out of jail and back on EastEnders

EastEnders has confirmed Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) will finally be released from prison and is back home by Tuesday 18 December to rejoin his beloved wife Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) at home in the Queen Vic. But the last few months behind bars have taken their toll on the landlord, framed by arch-enemy Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) for attempted murder, and Mick is a changed man as he is haunted by his ordeal and vows revenge.

Advertisement

Linda’s risky con of sinister Stu leads to a dramatic two-hander in which she goes to desperate lengths to get him to confess he shot himself and pinned it on Mick to put him away. Viewers will have to wait until it airs on Thursday 13 December to find out if L’s plan pays off, but by the following week her hubby is released – although Stuart’s fate is still unknown.

Did Linda sleep with Stuart while Mick was in prison?

Mick struggles to return to normality and even being back at Linda’s side can’t stop his thirst to avenge the damage the horrible Mr Highway has done to his family, as viewers will see on Thursday 20 December. How far did Linda go to try and prove Mick’s innocence? Did she take things further then the kiss that occurred as part of her scheme to make Stuart think she had taken his side and rejected her husband?

“Mick has a lot of questions once he’s out,” teases Bright about the reunion with her on-screen spouse. “How much has what happened changed them and their relationship? There is a lot of fallout after the two-hander, it has a much bigger impact than Linda thought it was going to.

“Linda wants to draw a line under everything but of course that can’t happen straight away,” she continues. “Mick wants revenge but Linda’s main concern is that he could end up back in prison! She’s fearful, not just what he might do but that where it’s going to land Mick.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.