Hollyoaks Christmas wedding drama as Leela learns the truth about Louis

The wedding of Louis Loveday (Karl Collins) and Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is the centrepiece of Christmas week in Hollyoaks with an hour-long special focusing on the nuptials, under threat after Zack (Duayne Boachie) catches his cheating dad in a compromising position with his ex, and Zack’s mum, Simone (Jacqueline Boatswain). Will he stop the ceremony, and what about the fact Louis is secretly already married to Simone’s minxy sister Martine Deveraux? (Kelle Bryan)

Advertisement

Louis returned from a teaching assignment in Hong Kong in the autumn having tied the knot with his his flighty air hostess former sister-in-law, but his attempts to extricate himself from his relationship with baby mama Leela proved too difficult in light of her sister Tegan’s tragic death.

Not only that, but the love rat Loveday has also fallen back into the arms of ex-wife Simone. As his big day dawns, oblivious Leela has no idea her fiance is doing the dirty with two women on the go and is about to become a bigamist!

Who interrupts Louis and Leela’s wedding vows?

In the run-up to the wedding, Simone and Louis share another stolen kiss which is seen from afar by Zack. Stunned but pleasantly surprised by his parents’ romantic reunion, the lad is desperate for mum and dad to give things another go and on the morning of the wedding begs Simone to fight for Louis.

As the bride ascends the aisle, nervous Louis takes her hand and the ceremony begins – just as Zack and Simone walk in… Hollyoaks tells us that all of Mr Loveday’s secrets “start to unravel, for all to see,” during the double episode, so are we to assume Simone blabs she’s been sleeping with her ex behind Leela’s back? And what about Martine, who doesn’t look like she can be silenced for long – imagine if she also rocked up…

Porter recently revealed she is expecting her first baby with partner Paul, which leads us to deduce she will be taking a break from the soap in the near future – could discovering Louis has been serially cheating drive her away from the village? And what does the future hold for Louis and his other two ladies?

Catch Hollyoaks’ hour-long wedding special on E4 on Thursday 27 December at 7.00pm, and on C4 Friday 28 December at 6.00pm.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.