Coronation Street star Chris Gascoyne hints at surprise exit for Peter Barlow

Is Peter Barlow about to sail off into the sunset after receiving the surprise gift of a boat from Carla? The Coronation Street stalwart has been somewhat rudderless of late following his break-up with Toyah. But it seems as though the boat could prove to be a means to escape.

Advertisement

“He thinks he’s going to go,” says actor Chris Gascoyne. “He sees it as a way to leave, but it’s a dream. That’s the sad thing – he’s doing this boat up in order to leave life in Weatherfield behind. That’s why he’s putting so much work into it. Then there’s the tragedy of what happens…”

There has already been speculation in the press that Peter and Simon will find themselves trapped on the boat after it catches fire in the new year, leaving fans on tenterhooks as to whether both father and son will survive.

But if Gascoyne had his way, Peter would meet his maker in another way entirely. “If they said to me that they were going to write Peter out or I told them that I was finished for good, he would have to drink himself to death.

“I don’t think it would be a very nice storyline, but it would be brilliant. Something tragic would happen and he falls off the wagon again and drinks himself into oblivion. I would like to do that.”

But fans of Peter can take comfort from the fact that Gascoyne has no plans to turn his back on the Street just yet. “I’m not wanting to leave at all. I’m loving it at the moment – I’ve had a brilliant two-and-a-half years back. So I’m not saying I’m chucking it in. This could in five or ten years’ time, but that’s how I’d like the story to play out.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.