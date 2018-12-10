What time is Everton v Watford in the Premier League?

A win for 11th placed Watford would put them equal on points with opponents Everton, currently in sixth. Everton have had mixed fortunes in recent weeks with a win against Cardiff followed by a last-gasp loss to Liverpool and a draw with Newcastle, while Watford come into this game on the back of three losses, to Liverpool, Leicester and Man City.

Advertisement

What time is the Everton v Watford game?

Everton against Watford will kick off at 8pm on Monday 10th December 2018.

How to watch Everton v Watford

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

Everton win: 3/4

Watford win: 15/4

Draw: 11/4

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.