Best Christmas songs for the festive season

‘Tis the season to be jolly and play festive music, so we’ve put together a list of some of the best Christmas songs of all time.

The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl – Fairytale of New York (1987)

Perhaps not the cheeriest of songs, but certainly one of the best Christmas tunes ever to have been committed to tape. The duet between the late great Kirsty MacColl and Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan will go down in festive history.

Shakin’ Stevens – Merry Christmas Everyone (1985)

Another 80’s Christmas classic, Shaky’s seminal Christmas cracker can be heard up and down the country for at least a month every year – and that’s a good thing!

Wham! – Last Christmas (1984)

A truly magnificent piece of pop, Last Christmas is George Michael at his very best and a Christmas song that has truly stood the test of time.

Slade – Merry Xmas Everybody (1973)

It’s Christ-mas! (enough said)

Mariah Carey – All I Want For Christmas Is You (1994)

If you haven’t danced to this Christmas classic at an office party… you probably haven’t been to a Christmas party!

Greg Lake – I Believe In Father Christmas (1975)

A haunting Christmas classic with real depth.

Wizzard – I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday (1973)

But think about the economy… if it was Christmas every day, nothing would get done. Silly idea – but a great song.

Bing Crosby – White Christmas (1942)

It’s about as traditional and classic as you can get in the genre without singing a carol.

Chris Rea – Driving Home For Christmas (1988)

If this doesn’t get you in the festive spirit when you’re in the car, nothing will.

Band Aid – Do They Know It’s Christmas? (1984)

A moment in time that created one of the fastest and best-selling singles in the history of British music. It has been remade several times since, but the 1984 collective remain the original and the best.

Bing Crosby, David Bowie – The Little Drummer Boy / Peace On Earth (1982)

Simply beautiful.

Nat King Cole – The Christmas Song (1946)

The old ones really are the best, it seems!

John Lennon – Happy Xmas (War Is Over) (1972)

The former Beatle was an advocate of world peace, and what better time to send an anti war message than at Christmas.

Judy Garland – Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)

An oldie, but a goldie.

The Darkness – Christmas Time (Don’t Let The Bells End) (2003)

Rock on with this naughties novelty mega-hit.

Paul McCartney – Wonderful Christmas Time (1979)

Another Beatle, another Christmas song. Annoyingly moreish. An essential Christmas hit.

East 17 – Stay Another Day (1994)

Stay now, stay now, stay now…

Elton John – Step Into Christmas (1973)

A huge hit from a huge star.

Johnny Mathis – When a Child is Born (1976)

But who was the child? Oh, right…

Darlene Love – Christmas (Baby please come home) (1963)

This playlist should also keep you going..