Fleur East didn’t make the I’m a Celeb final… and people aren’t happy

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! draws to a close tonight, with Emily Atack, John Barrowman and Harry Redknapp vying to be crowned the next King or Queen of the Jungle.

However, Fleur East is no longer in the running to win the jungle reality show, having been knocked out the competition at the last hurdle.

East’s elimination comes after she took on the epic Bushtucker Trial Celebrity Cyclone along with her fellow campmates, where she dragged Redknapp up against the rough forces.

While Redknapp is the current favourite to take the crown, many viewers were surprised to see East, 31, not make the final as she had provided many brilliant moments in camp.

From her ‘I love my bum’ routine to teaching Atack her epic Uptown Funk dance, many thought East deserved to make it to the top three, and took to Twitter to complain about the outcome.

Haven't seen last night's #ImACeleb yet but gutted Fleur is gone! She totally deserved to be in the final. What a great girl! @FleurEast — B. (@B__Rani) December 9, 2018

Okay I’m sorry but WHO is actually voting for John Barrowman over Fleur East?! #ImACeleb — Payal B (@officiallypayal) December 9, 2018

Celebrity Cyclone was everything! So gutted for Fleur though, she didn’t deserve to go after dragging Hazza back to his star like a G #ImACeleb — Charmaine (@Charchar83xx) December 9, 2018

“Fleur was great,” wrote one viewer, “It’s a pity she didn’t make the final.”

“Sorry but besides John, Fleur was the most entertaining campmate. So annoyed she’s gone,” added another.

A third chipped in, “Gutted Fleur is gone. She totally deserved to be in the final. What a great girl!”

Upon her exit, Fleur told Holly and Dec, “No it was nothing like I expected it was a lot harder than I thought a lot more challenging than I thought, I didn’t think I’d learn so much from it as I did.

“We made so many good friends in there and we became like family, and to share that amazing moment.”

She backed Redknapp to win the show, adding that he’s “like a father to her.”

“It’s the minute I saw him I just looked in his eyes and it was like, bam, family. It’s like I’d known him for years and years.”

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! concludes tonight at 9pm on ITV