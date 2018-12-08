Ricky Gervais hints he wants Oscars hosting role after Kevin Hart steps down

With Kevin Hart stepping down from hosting this year’s Academy Awards, the position of presenter remains vacant.

Advertisement

But if the Academy Award board need look no further when it comes to finding a replacement host, with Ricky Gervais throwing his hat into the ring (somewhat sarcastically) for the coveted role.

In a foul-mouthed tweet, The Office actor said, “Dear c***’s in charge of the Oscars, let me host your show, and I promise I won’t offend anyone. Not even Mel Gibson, who you nominated last year.”

The 57-year-old has plenty of experience fronting award ceremonies, having been at the helm of the Golden Globes four times – most recently in 2016.

Gervais previously expressed a desire to host the Oscars two years ago, although he admits his often controversial presenting style would lead to “carnage” on stage.

Speaking to the Press Association in 2016, he explained, “I would do it but I would never get it.

“I would want to do it like I did the Globes but they would never let me.

“If they did I would do it and take all the flak, it would be carnage. Even the Golden Globes, which is the next one down, no disrespect, I’ve never had column inches like it.”

It was announced earlier this week that Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star Hart would be hosting the Oscars in February 2019, but the choice in host was roundly criticised due to a series of homophobic tweets and jokes Hart had made in the past.

As part of a stand-up routine in 2010, Hart told audiences, “One of my biggest fears is my son growing up and being gay. That’s a fear.”

“Keep in mind, I’m not homophobic, I have nothing against gay people, be happy. Do what you want to do. But me, being a heterosexual male, if I can prevent my son from being gay, I will.”

I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

While initially unrepentant, saying he chose to “pass on an apology” as he had previously “addressed the issue”, he then did a U-Turn, writing on Twitter that he had decided to stand down from the role.

Advertisement

Ellen Degeneres is now the bookies’ favourite to front the awards ceremony next year.