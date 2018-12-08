Danny Dyer hosted Have I Got News For You – and fans had some thoughts

Danny Dyer unexpectedly spoke for the nation this summer when he managed to vocalise the entire country’s thoughts on Brexit.

Advertisement

Speaking on Good Evening Britain, the EastEnders actor, 41, blasted former Prime Minister David Cameron and compared the constant confusion around Britain leaving the European Union as some “mad riddle”.

His surprisingly astute views on the topic which is currently plaguing the nation (and looks set to continually plague it for the next few months) saw him land a role as guest host on satirical panel show Have I Got News for You.

Dyer was joined by Sara Pascoe and Judy Murray, alongside team leaders Paul Merton and Ian Hislop.

But viewers were as divided as the nation is over Brexit on how well Dyer did in the role – while some loved seeing his gruff charm on the programme, others were left less than impressed, saying he didn’t quite fit the show.

Keen to air their opinions on Twitter, one particularly scathing fan wrote, “Did the Have I Got News For You team not think to check whether Danny Dyer can actually present?

Danny Dyer was an inspired gamble that started badly but improved a little. The funniest thing about tonight’s #hignfy is the number of people who think that he is funny. He’s not. It’s his script that is funny. Comedy is all about timing and he didn’t have it. — islwyn davies (@IslwynD) December 8, 2018

I’m probably in a minority of 1 but #hignfy can do a lot better than Danny dyer as a guest presenter. — martin alderman (@martinalderman) December 7, 2018

“Though to be fair, I’ve always wondered what a monotone block of wood trying to read either an autocue or prompt card would look like.”

Another said, “Danny Dyer is talentless in the extreme. Can’t read an autocue, can’t speak properly, can’t present. He really is a block of wood. A foul-mouthed block of wood.”

A third simply said, “I really can’t stand Danny Dyer.”

However, Dyer had plenty of support from others who genuinely enjoyed watching someone a little different chairing the show.

Danny Dyer is an inspired booking to present Have i got news for you. #hignfy #bbc comedy gold. I love @MrDDyer — Kevin A Rowe (@KevinRoweArtist) December 7, 2018

Danny Dyer was the best #HIGNFY host since Brian Blessed and they should have him back for the next series. Him and Sara Pascoe were great together. That is all. — ganglesprocket (@ganglesprocket) December 7, 2018

Danny Dyer is funny and knows how to be self-deprecating, unlike the snobs whining about him presenting #hignfy. Be more like Danny. — Archie ⚡️ (@stfuarchie) December 7, 2018

“Was getting so sick of #hignfy having the same clique of privately educated luvvies guest hosting, so great to see Danny Dyer doing it so well,” said one viewer.

Another added, “ A lot of people seem upset that Danny Dyer was hosting Have I Got News For You this week but I found it rather refreshing.”

Advertisement

It’s not been the best week for the Dyer family, with Dyer’s daughter Dani announcing her split with Love Island co-star and winner Jack Fincham after just four months together.