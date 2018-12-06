When is Hollyoaks on over Christmas 2018? Final schedules confirmed

Hollyoaks fans are in for a treat as the soap will air three special hour-long episodes over Christmas and New Year, with schedules now confirmed by Channel 4 and E4. Among the big storylines set to explode during the festive season are a wedding, an old love rekindled and a heartbreaking baby bombshell…

In a change to its usual daily scheduling pattern as the Yuletide fortnight approaches, Hollyoaks airs it’s first double helping of drama on Thursday 20 December (E4), before showing a single episode on Wednesday 26 December, another hour-long on Thursday 27 December, a third double on Friday 28 December, then back to daily helpings from Tuesday 1 January – with all episodes getting a second-showing as normal on Channel 4 the day after E4’s first-look transmission.

Love rat Louis Loveday is on the verge of becoming a bigamist as he tries to wriggle out of marrying fiancee Leela Lomax. Hollyoaks’ recent winter trailer showed the pair at the altar, but will there be a right time for Louis to admit he’s already married to ex-sister-in-law Martine Deveraux – and he’s having an affair with former wife Simone?

Mercedes McQueen’s philandering husband Russ Owen is barely cold following his brutal murder by secret serial killer, and Mercy’s cousin, Breda, but the lusty landlady isn’t about to let the grass grow under her feet this festive fortnight as she kisses old flame, Breda’s hunky son Sylver McQueen, and also gets cosy with bad boy Liam Donovan. Will she find happiness with either fella? And will the family find out the truth about kooky Breda’s sinister side?

Also, Mandy Morgan and Darren Osborne face devastating news about the health of their unborn child leading to some difficult decisions for the beleaguered couple, Prince McQueen discovers if he’s got cancer as his marriage to Lily crumbles, and one unlucky local faces Christmas behind bars.

The Hollyoaks schedule plays out as follows:

Thursday 20 December – 7.00pm, E4/Friday 21 December – 6.oopm, Channel 4 (60-minute episode)

Friday 21 December – 7.00pm, E4/Thursday 27 December – 6.30pm, Channel 4

Thursday 27 December – 7.00pm, E4/Friday 28 December – 6.00pm, Channel 4 (60-minute episode)

Friday 28 December – 7.00pm, E4/New Year’s Eve – 6.00pm, Channel 4 (60-minute episode)

New Year’s Eve – 7.00pm, E4/Wednesday 2 January – 6.30pm, Channel 4

Wednesday 2 January – 7.00pm, E4/Thursday 3 January – 6.30pm, Channel 4

Thursday 3 January – 7.00pm, E4/Friday 4 January – 6.30pm, Channel 4

Friday 4 January – 7.00pm, E4 (Channel 4 transmission details to follow)

