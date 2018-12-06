Sinead’s prostitute past revealed by Donna-Marie at Hollyoaks High nativity!

Hollyoaks High’s nativity play is rocked by outrageous revelations of Sinead Shelby’s (Stephanie Davis) sordid past as a prostitute while she’s playing the Virgin Mary, ruining the reputation of husband Laurie Shelby (Kyle Pryor) just as he’s started working as a teacher at the school. Has she wrecked his career already? And can their already tempestuous marriage survive?

Sinead is desperate to impress Laurie at his meeting with new boss Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) and the school governors and joins them for lunch, but at the meal she is spotted by dodgy, drug-addled Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) who recognises the nurse from their shared past working as prostitutes!

Unsurprisingly, mortified Sinead pretends she’s never met Donna-Marie before and flees the scene, hoping Laurie doesn’t discover his wife’s stint as a sex worker – which we’re assuming she hasn’t divulged to him…

What forced Sinead into prostitution?

In E4’s episode showing on Tuesday 18 December, the school’s nativity gets underway, with the teachers taking part including special guest Sinead in the role of the Virgin Mary. But as the audience settles down for the performance, gobby Donna-Marie storms the stage and announces to everyone – including Laurie – that Sinead used to sell herself for sex.

Sinead recently returned to the village after three years away (Davis left the show in 2015 following accusations of bad behaviour on set), but during her first five years on the show she had a number of shocking plots. Struggling as a young single mum to baby Katy, who tragically died before her first birthday, desperate Sinead was briefly forced into drug dealing and prostitution to make ends meet, and it now transpires she met Donna-Marie off screen during this time.

Since arriving back a few months ago with a hunky new husband in tow, impulsive Sinead has been trying to turn over a new leaf and be a model wife to Laurie, but their relationship is already under threat thanks to her paranoia over allegations of sexual assault at his last job. Manipulative Laurie has secretly tried to pay off his victim to cover his tracks from Sinead to protect his clean-cut image, but could her own sleazy past be the undoing of their tempestuous union?

