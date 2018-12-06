Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Emmerdale trial drama – “Prison would break Debbie” reveals Charley Webb

Emmerdale trial drama – “Prison would break Debbie” reveals Charley Webb

Will she be spending Christmas behind bars?

itvjh

Emmerdale is set to reveal the fate of Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb) as she discovers whether she’ll be jailed for the acid attack on ex-lover Ross Barton (Michael Parr) that left him with life-changing scars.

Advertisement

There’s a sense of doom as the Dingle mum heads off for court, and while the feisty family try to remain optimistic, it’s clear Debbie could end up spending Christmas in jail.

“Debbie is really apprehensive about the court date,” reveals Webb. “She just wants an end to this whole thing. The night of the acid attack has haunted her since it happened and she wants to move on, but she is really anxious.”

The possibility of a prison sentence looms large as Debbie bids goodbye to her loved ones, not knowing when she’ll be home again. “Debbie is very prepared for the fact the judge might make an example of her, so she is worried about that.

“Faith in particular tries to put a positive spin as she leaves for court but Debbie knows beneath the bravado everyone is anxious. Her dad Cain feels helpless but tries to keep strong in front of her. As she hugs her daughter Sarah, Debbie is close to tears – she understands the enormity of what her mum is facing.”

itvjh

How did Debbie cause Ross Barton’s acid attack?

Angry Sarah blames Joe Tate and Graham Foster for putting Debbie in this mess in the first place, as the attack was intended to scare Joe only for a disastrous case of mistaken identity to put Ross in the firing line – and Deb never agreed to the corrosive substance being used. Heading to Home Farm after Debbie goes to court, Faith and Sarah plan a sneaky revenge on Graham…

Viewers will have to wait to see what the judge decides, but Webb reckons her tough character would crumble if she’s sent down. “I think prison would break her. Debbie is strong but the last few years have dealt her some tough cards, from being with Cameron the killer , getting double crossed by Joe, and coping with Sarah’s cancer and heart transplant throughout. It has all been so much pressure. So the outlook is that Christmas is not going to be too cheery at the moment for her…”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

itvjh
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2018-09-03 at 09.58.23

Sarah tells Debbie to marry Joe – watch the heartbreaking new Emmerdale scene (Spoilers)

itvjh

Emmerdale: Debbie’s crisis as Sarah’s heart transplant called off – here’s what happens next

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 5th June 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 5th June 2018 Emmerdale - 817374 Tuesday 12th June 2018 Jacob Gallagher’s [JOE-WARREN PLANT] impressed when Leanna phones the school and pretends to be David, saying Jacob’s ill. Leanna [MIMI SLINGER] encourages Sarah Sugden [KATIE HILL] to joy ride in Joe’s car. They panic when the police appear behind them and they all make a run for it. Leanna, Jacob and Noah scale a wall and run from the police but a breathless Sarah is caught. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Amy Brammall This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Emmerdale: new crisis for Debbie as daughter Sarah collapses

Screen Shot 2018-08-30 at 10.07.30

Emmerdale: 5 big predictions for Sarah Sugden heart storyline “twist” (Spoilers)