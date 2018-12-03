Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. When is Vic and Bob’s Big Night Out on TV?

When is Vic and Bob’s Big Night Out on TV?

Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer are back with a comedy variety show chockfull of silliness

Vic and Bob, BBC4

Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer are back with a bang, as their freewheeling, pantomime-cum-comedy-cum-variety show returns for a new revamped series on BBC4.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about the show.

What time is Vic and Bob’s Big Night Out on TV?

Vic and Bob’s Big Night Out airs on Wednesdays at 10pm on BBC4.

What’s Vic and Bob’s Big Night Out about?

Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer first met in 1986 at Goldsmith’s Tavern in South London, where the pair later performed a comedy show called Vic Reeves Big Night Out, full of weird and wacky sketches. Three years later, they made their television debut with their show of the same name on Channel 4.

Now the boys are back, and they’ve remained true to their roots, with a series (now with Bob’s name added to the title) chockfull of silliness. Sketches range from surreal to downright bizarre. Stirring cup of tea causes time to slow down in one sketch; Jeff Goldblum’s ironing board judges a talent show; and in another, the pair visit Britain’s most haunted toilet.

Advertisement

Vic and Bob are constantly on the brink of corpsing throughout, but if anything, it makes the whole business even funnier.

Tags

All about Vic and Bob's Big Night Out

Vic and Bob, BBC4
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Ann Skelly as Beth and Jamie Dornan as Liam in Death and Nightingales (BBC)

Death and Nightingales on BBC2 – What’s it about, who’s in the cast and when’s it on TV?

Jamie Dornan plays Liam Ward in Death and Nightingales

Jamie Dornan on “relishing” dark characters — and why sex scenes are “never easy”

DORNAN) - (C) Night Flight Pictures Ltd 2018 - Photographer: Teddy Cavendish

First look at Jamie Dornan and Matthew Rhys in BBC’s Death and Nightingales

Ann Skelly as Beth and Jamie Dornan as Liam in Death and Nightingales (BBC)

First look images of BBC2’s Death and Nightingales starring Jamie Doran