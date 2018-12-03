EastEnders drug drama – Tiffany puts Stacey’s daughter Lily in danger

Tiffany Butcher’s (Maisie Smith) descent into juvenile delinquency continues in EastEnders next week when she endangers the life of young Lily Fowler (Aine Garvey) by taking her on a drug delivery while babysitting.

Advertisement

On Tuesday 11 December, Tiff agrees to pick Lil up from school but is conflicted when new BFF, and local drugs boss, Evie Steele (Sophie Capasso) alters the time of her latest ‘delivery’, having signed the impressionable teen up to be part of her criminal gang pushing illegal substances around the Walford underworld.

Desperate to fit in with the bad crowd and not wanting to let intimidating Evie down, Tiff makes the shocking decision to take Lily with her, jeopardising the girl’s safety. The job goes awry and Tiffany is forced to leave Lil alone with the dealer when they arrive to collect the package.

Has Whitney rumbled Tiff’s drug dealing?

Panicking Tiff is in a tizz later when Evie calls asking where the drugs are – it turns out Lily has hidden them. Mortified Tiffany can’t believe she has involved Lily in her lawbreaking and put them both in a risky situation and as she pleads with Stacey’s daughter to keep quiet about what’s gone on during the eventful afternoon, she feels terrible about what the kind of person she has become.

On Friday 14 December, Tiff confides in best mate Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) about Lily’s brush with drug dealing and sensible Bern is horrified at the depths she’s sunk to. But it looks like Lily might have blabbed after all as Tiff’s big sister Whitney Carter (Shona McGarty) storms over to the girls and announces she knows everything!

Is fuming Whit in the know about her sibling’s sideline, and how she put Lily in danger? What will the repercussions be for the teenage tearaway? And will Whitney involve the police, risking the wrath of evil Evie and her gang?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.