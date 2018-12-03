Alfie’s baby secret is OUT in EastEnders tonight as he meets his daughter

EastEnders‘ Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) gets a big shock on Monday 3 December when he discovers Hayley Slater (Katie Jarvis) did NOT have an abortion after their one-night stand and the pair have a newborn baby girl. Desperate to win back wife Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace), Alfie now has to try and keep the sordid secret from getting out – which might be easier said than done.

Despite their estrangement, Alfie has returned to Walford to give his wonky marriage to Kat another go. Having forgiven her for cheating with a barman while they were living in Spain, and blaming her for causing an accident that left young son Bert badly burnt, it appears all is forgiven when Mr Moon flashes his big smile and tells her he wants to try again.

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) panics at Alfie’s unannounced presence at Hayley’s birthday party tonight and tries to send him packing, panicking he’ll see the new mum with the baby and clock she must have continued with the pregnancy he demanded she terminate six months ago.

Mr Moon manages to outsmart jittery Jean and sneak back into the party to reunite a delighted Kat with her boys Bert, Ernie and Tommy, but when the oblivious chirpy cockney ends up cradling a baby girl he doesn’t realise who she is – until Hayley arrives and announces she’s the mother, and the penny drops for Alfie…

How does Alfie react to the news he has a daughter?

On Tuesday 4 December, Alfie reels as Hayley fumes at his presence and cuts her party unceremoniously short. Later the pair grab a moment alone, and Alfie demands answers from his baby mama as to why she never had the abortion and explains he’s only back to make amends with Kat – and he won’t let anything stand in the way of a fresh start.

Wanting to have his cake and eat it, Alf then has the audacity to beg Hayley to let him be part of their baby ‘s life but she predictably refuses and instead threatens to derail his reignited relationship with Kat by telling her he’s the daddy.

Later in the week on Thursday 5 December, lovestruck Hayley softens towards Alfie as she starts to see how much the bubba means to him, but Jean is fuming at his manipulation of the vulnerable parent especially when he makes a grand romantic gesture to Kat he hopes will seal their reunion.

Does Kat find out Alfie is the father of Hayley’s baby?

Trying to keep everyone happy, but making poor Hayley miserable in the process, Alfie apologises to the single mother Slater – but protective Jean has had enough and reveals to Alfie she knows he’s the father of the baby and unless he comes clean to Kat, she will.

Fans will be left wondering by the end of this week whether Jean or Hayley have exposed Alfie’s paternity secret, or if he’s convinced them to keep quiet in the hope he can explain things to Kat himself – or just tried to brush the whole thing under the carpet and pretend it never happened while still doing a number on Hayley to let him somehow be part of their little girl’s upbringing… as long as no one knows the truth!

Can gobby Hayley really keep her mouth shut? Does her unrequited love for her cousin’s husband and secret wish he might choose her and the baby stop her telling all? After giving her such a hard time over her behaviour, how would Kat react if she knew Alfie had been far from an angel himself? And what about her newfound bond with Hayley – could she ever forgive her for not owning up to having slept with her husband?

