  3. Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker to read CBeebies Bedtime Story

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker to read CBeebies Bedtime Story

The actress follows in the footsteps of Tom Hardy and Orlando Bloom when she makes her CBeebies debut on 7th December

Jodie Whittaker (Richard Grassie)

Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker will become the latest star to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The actress – who currently plays the Thirteenth Doctor in the BBC1 sci-fi series – follows in the footsteps of fellow Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Christopher Eccleston who have both narrated a tale for youngsters.

The first female Doctor will appear on screens on Friday 7th December reading Ada Twist, Scientist – the third in a series of books written by Andrea Beaty and David Roberts.

“It is such an honour to know that families and friends will be sharing this experience with me,” said Whittaker.

She becomes the latest in a string of celebrity bookings for the BBC’s dedicated children’s channel, with Eddie Redmayne Sir Elton John, Tom Hardy, Chris Evans, Dolly Parton, Orlando Bloom, Pearl Mackie and Ewan McGregor all taking time out from their busy schedules to read a kids’ story.

The slot was recently used by Catastrophe star Rob Delaney to read the first story signed in Makaton, a form of sign language he used to communicate with his son Henry who passed away in January.

Whittaker will follow-up her CBeebies appearance with the Doctor Who series finale which will air two days later on Sunday 9th December on BBC1. It will be followed by a festive special due to be broadcast on New Year’s Day.

All about Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker in the New Year's Special, YouTube
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

