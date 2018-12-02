Alfie holds his baby girl for the first time in new EastEnders pictures

EastEnders ended on a cliffhanger on Friday 30 November as Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) turned up in Albert Square unannounced in the middle of Hayley Slater’s (Katie Jarvis) birthday party, much to the surprise of estranged wife Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace).

Advertisement

His arrival in Walford is set to blow the Slater clan apart as he discovers the huge bombshell that Hayley did not terminate her pregnancy six months ago after their one-night stand in Spain resulted in an unplanned pregnancy, and he is now the father of a newborn baby girl.

Hayley has kept quiet about the identity of her baby daddy to everyone except Jean Slater (Gillian Wright), but the truth being exposed could derail any chance of Mr Moon mending his marriage which fell apart after Kat’s infidelity with a barman called Dimitri and a tragic scalding accident involving their young son Ernie.

Monday 3 December’s episode picks up directly from Friday’s dramatic doof-doof as Alfie enters the house hoping to speak to Kat and get their relationship back on track. However, he soon has a baby thrust into his arms by Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) and when Hayley appears and reveals she is the mother, Alfie reels as the penny drops – he is cradling his own baby girl…

Alfie and Hayley’s paternity secret is set to be the centrepiece of EastEnders’ explosive Christmas, which also may include a shock death. Could Alfie’s brain tumour rear its head and claim his life robbing him of the chance to be a dad again? If he dies, will Kat help raise the baby with Hayley, possibly never knowing the truth? Or could Hayley be killed off, leaving Kat and Alfie to bring up the child?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.