Simon Cowell threw shade at former X Factor mentee and I’m A Celeb contestant Fleur East

Although Simon Cowell is well-known for his catty remarks, he might have outdone himself during Saturday’s X Factor live show.

The judge appeared to take a swipe at his former X factor mentee Fleur East, who is currently a contestant in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Following a performance by his current mentee and finalist, Scarlett Lee, Cowell said: “This weekend could change your life, I don’t want to see you in the jungle in two years time drinking worm juice, I want you on Broadway or West End or selling records.”

Fleur entered the contest as a solo artist back in 2014, competing in the under-25s category and reaching the final under Cowell’s guidance.

And viewers were quick to notice Cowell’s comment on Saturday night. “Anyone else notice the subtle dig Simon Cowell just gave to Fleur East lmao,” one viewer tweeted.

Anyone else notice the subtle dig Simon Cowell just gave to Fleur East lmao #XFactor — Kristina Sellars (@SellarsToTheK_) December 1, 2018

Not watching #XFactor but apparently Simon Cowell made a thinly veiled dig at Fleur East being on I’m A Celeb. Funny really, because a lot more people are watching her eat shit than him spouting it. — max (@itsjustmaxxo) December 1, 2018

“Simon cowell throwing shade at fleur east on xfactor tonight has made my day,” Lily Somerton wrote on Twitter.

Simon cowell throwing shade at fleur east on xfactor tonight has made my day — Lily Somerton (@SomertonLily) December 1, 2018

Cowell’s not so subtle dig towards Fleur East being in the jungle simply shows how oblivious he is to the fact that he has no idea what to do with real talent. #xfactorfinal — Kev (@kevlaa132) December 1, 2018

Was there any need in Simon Cowell digging at Fleur East on tonight's show? #XFactor 🤔 — Hez (@Hez_cfc67) December 1, 2018

However, given I’m a Celeb’s high TV ratings, many fans reckon Fleur won’t be too upset by her former mentor’s comments…

Funniest thing about Simon Cowell having a dog about Fleur East doing #ImACeleb on #XFactor is the fact that I’m A Celeb is getting 3x the ratings X Factor is 😭😭 — Callum Metcalfe (@CallumGMetcalfe) December 1, 2018

I'm A Celebrity…! airs at 9.30pm on ITV on Saturday straight after X Factor. The X Factor final continues on Sunday night at 7.30pm on ITV