Evil Alice kills Sonya? Neighbours teases shock murder

Nasty nanny Alice Wells (Kerry Armstrong) ups the ante in her wicked plan to get rid of Sonya Rebecchi (Eve Morey) when she poisons her and leaves the Neighbours favourite for dead at the side of the road – can anyone save her?

The Rebecchis thought Alice was the answer to their prayers when she started working as their childminder, but her Mary Poppins act is all a front as she is on a secret mission to get her disturbed daughter Andrea Somers (Madeleine West) back together with Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney), father of her baby son Hugo, ousting his wife Sonya by any means necessary.

Alice has been secretly drugging recovering addict Sonya by dusting her home-made bakes with prescription medication to get her unwittingly hooked on drugs again, and has visited Andrea – who posed as Toadie’s dead wife Dee Bliss as part of an elaborate con and ended up seducing him – to keep her in the loop.

On Tuesday 11 December, Alice sneakily poisons Son when she accompanies her on a delivery for the nursery. When they pull over as Mrs Rebecchi’s mysterious symptoms kick in, Alice leaves her victim for dead on the side of the road and drives off. Oblivious Toadie then receives a text from his other half saying she’s going to be out of town overnight – not realising Alice has her phone and is sending the messages!

Jittery Jarrod is then really worried when results from a toxicology report carried out the previous week on Sonya reveal she has drugs in her system. He fears she’s fallen off the wagon, when we all know it’s down to Alice’s antics – and he also has no idea Sonya is fighting for her life.

The dramatic situation escalates on Thursday 13 December when Andrea’s daughter Willow Somers turns up in Erinsborough and is gobsmacked to see her supposedly ‘dead’ granny Alice has infiltrated the Rebecchi family! Forcing her to confess the real reason Sonya has vanished, will Willow be the one to expose Alice’s true agenda to the rest of Ramsay Street? And is Sonya set to die a lonely death by poisoning in the middle of nowhere?

