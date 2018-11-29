How to watch Liverpool v Everton – what time is kick off and who is going to win?

Liverpool v Everton is one of the great derby games in English football, producing some thrilling encounters throughout the years.

Advertisement

The red side of Liverpool will be the favourites in this game, currently in second place in the league and with some seriously talented players on form on their squad.

However, Everton are also having a good season and sitting in sixth place in the league, certainly have the flair players that could upset the apple cart and bring the three points to the blue side of Stanley Park.

This is sure to be a thriller, whoever wins…

What time is the Liverpool v Everton game?

Liverpool against Everton will kick off at 16:15pm on Sunday 2nd December 2018.

How to watch Liverpool v Everton?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Anfield, Liverpool on Sunday 2nd.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

Liverpool win: 2/5

Everton win: 15/2

Draw: 4/1

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.