Shock EastEnders Christmas 2018 death is teased

EastEnders has hinted that there will be a brutal death in Walford this Christmas, as “at least one person is left with blood on their hands”. The BBC1 soap is no stranger to killing off key characters over the festive season, with a tragic fall from the Queen Vic roof in last year’s December 25th episode ultimately claiming the life of Abi Branning. But which Albert Square regular might not be making it through to New Year’s Eve in 2018?

What happens on EastEnders over Christmas 2018?

What we can reveal is that the Slater clan will be in the spotlight over the weeks ahead as Alfie grows ever-more determined to give estranged wife Kat the perfect Christmas. But his dreams come to a sudden halt when the truth about him and Hayley unravels in catastrophic style. Kat is, of course, currently unaware that Alfie is the father of Hayley’s newborn baby, but all that will change very soon, the result being that Kat’s world comes crashing down, leading to chaos and “consequences that no one can see coming”.

Danny Dyer will also be back on screen as Mick is reunited with his beloved Linda, but with revenge on his mind, Christmas will be anything but peaceful for the Carters. Recent paparazzi pictures appeared to show Mick attacking Stuart as payback for framing him for attempted murder. So might Stuart be the one to end up losing his life?

Finally, New Year sees the storyline shift so that Mel and Ray come into focus. As their wedding day arrives, just what does Mel have in store for her deceitful groom who, as fans are aware, has been leading a double life. As the bride-to-be puts the final pieces of her plan into place, “she comes to a disturbing realisation”. Is Mel’s plan for revenge about to hit an unforeseen and potentially fatal snag?

Last year’s Christmas Day episode of EastEnders pulled in a consolidated viewing figure of 8.1 million, placing it third in a list of the Top 10 most-viewed programmes of the day, behind Strictly Come Dancing (8.3m), Mrs Brown’s Boys (9.0m) and Call the Midwife (9.6m)

