Romance for Ian and Jean in EastEnders?

There’s a distinct hint of a spark igniting between EastEnders’ singletons Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) next week when the pair bond over their traumatic pasts during choir practice. Could this be the unlikeliest romance Walford has seen since Ian and Denise Fox got together?

Advertisement

On Friday 7 December, the Walford Warblers – led by the fierce conductor Morag – welcomes new member Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) who only joins up when she learns the choir are entering a Christmas competition and could win a cash prize. Among the locals already signed up for the singing sessions is Mr Beale, but his ulterior motive for being a part of the group was the hope it would bring him and old flame Mel Owen closer together as she hinted she was up for a sing-gong – but the blonde businesswoman eventually decided against it, scuppering Ian’s plans.

Next week, Ian and Jean end up sitting next to each other at a rehearsal and the Walford veteran finds himself opening up about the tragic death of his daughter Lucy four years ago, murdered by his troubled son Bobby.

In a rare display of affection, Ian’s pompous exterior melts away as him and Jean have an emotional heart-to-heart and he gently places his hand on hers as they find themselves forming a surprising friendship.

Jean is embroiled in the dramas chez Slater next week as she threatens Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) she’ll tell estranged wife Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) that he is the father of Hayley Slater’s (Katie Jarvis) baby, ruining any hope of a Moon romantic reunion. With the well-meaning mum exasperated by her family squabbles, might Ian’s soft and supportive gesture signal the start of something deeper developing between the neighbours?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.