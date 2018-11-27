Maya kisses Jacob in Emmerdale – and tells him to keep it secret

The inappropriate relationship between Emmerdale schoolteacher Maya Stepney (Louisa Clein) and her lovestruck teenage pupil Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) deepens to become even more disturbing next week when the pair share an illicit kiss – initiated by Maya. Knowing she could lose everything if the truth is revealed, can Miss Stepney keep a lid on the scandal, as well as her forbidden feelings?

Desperate to make his teacher, who is also the live-in girlfriend of his stepdad David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) jealous, Jacob has been bragging about being in a relationship with friend Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele). However, David bursts the boy’s fantasy bubble when he confronts Liv and the straight-talking teen insists they are just mates and he’s making it up.

Embarrassed Jakey admits he lied and suspicious Maya offers to talk to him when David is confused by his fibs. When the teacher gets her student alone, she asks him if he pretended to be dating Liv to make her jealous, and Jacob confirms her accusations. With the atmosphere between them super-charged, flattered Maya leans in to kiss a stunned Jacob but quickly pulls away.

Mortified May flees, confused and horrified by making a move on the lad. The following day she tries to shut down a potential scandalous end to her career and makes it clear to Jacob she could lose her job and be tarnished by the shame if anybody found out what happened.

Of course it’s not the first time the twosome have locked lips, but Jacob was the one who stunned Maya before by impulsively kissing her on the lips on her birthday, whereas this time the roles are reversed, which could have far more serious consequences.

Announcing she will move out and end things with David if that’s what it takes, conflicted Jacob tells Maya how guilty he feels at the thought of upsetting his stepfather and the pair make the bold decision to tell Mr Metcalfe everything…

Will they really go through with admitting the inappropriate indiscretion, knowing the damage it could do? And was the kiss really spontaneous on Maya’s part, or could she be slowly, secretly grooming the schoolboy and messing with his emotions?

