Death tragedy for Sinead in Coronation Street

Coronation Street‘s Sinead Tinker (Katie McGlynn) is reeling next week when she learns her mate Steff, a fellow cancer patient, is rushed to hospital and is told she only has days to live. The pregnant seamstress also comes clean about avoiding chemotherapy for alternative treatments, when in actual fact she’s been lying to husband Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) she’s been attending chemo sessions for weeks.

On Friday 7 December, having attended her first baby scan with the delighted dad-to-be, the guilt gets too much for Sinead and she offloads to local vicar Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) about the deceit to her other half over her treatment. “Sinead is avoiding chemo because she fears for the safety of her baby,” McGlynn tells Inside Soap. “She still feels she has to hide it from Daniel, but knows she can confide in Billy.

“He’s the closest person to God, so she hopes her prayers can be answered. Sinead can trust Billy, and it’s this is her last resort. Sinead ends up telling Billy when Daniel offers to go with Sinead to her appointment,” continues the star. “Obviously she has no intention of going to the hospital and snaps, as she’s feeling suffocated that everyone is trying to tell her what to do.”

Will pregnant Sinead decide to restart chemotherapy?

Added to this, once she’s opened up to Billy there’s an upsetting shock in store for Ms Tinker when she finds out Steff is fighting for life in hospital. Tracking down Steff’s husband for an update, he delivers the blow about his wife’s failing health and that she is slipping away, sending Sinead into turmoil.

“Sinead goes into panic mode when she hears about Steff. She starts to think she’s made the wrong decision about avoiding chemo as Steff had done. She’s distraught because she thinks by trying to do the right thing, she’s made everything worse.”

Steff’s suggestion of alternative therapies and giving the body a break from consistently harsh chemotherapy sessions opened Sinead’s eyes and was the reason she stopped the treatment in the first place. Will this latest development make her change her mind and restart chemo to give herself – and her unborn baby – the best possible chance of survival? And how will Daniel react if he knows his wife has been lying to him about something so important for so long?

