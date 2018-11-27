10 people who could die on EastEnders at Christmas

EastEnders has teased the possibility of a surprise death this Christmas with the soap confirming “at least one person is left with blood on their hands” during an action-packed festive season.

Traditionally the biggest time of the year in Walford, Christmas 2018 will be no exception and now fans are engaged in a guessing game as to which regular might be facing a gruesome goodbye. So who’s looking likely to be in the firing line, and how might their demise occur? Read on for our top 10 predictions…

Alfie Moon

He’s back to woo wife Kat but is about to be dealt the bombshell he’s the father of Hayley Slater’s baby, who he thought didn’t exist after he paid off his one-night stand six months ago to have an abortion. Surely Shane Richie can’t keep popping in and out of the show forever, so could a full-stop be put on Mr Moon this year – either by Kat clobbering him to death when she discovers his and Hayley’s secret, or that pesky brain tumour rears its head again? Considering the cliffhanger to ill-fated spin-off Redwater 18 months ago had him flatlining on the operating table, Alfie’s not looking bad. Is he on borrowed time?

Hayley Slater

Katie Jarvis has dominated the plots this year as beleaguered Slater cousin Hayley, and is set to be at the heart of the big Christmas storyline as the truth about Alfie being her baby daddy is exposed. But having packed in a tricky pregnancy, attempted suicide, borderline alcoholism, an abusive mother and childbirth that almost killed her, has the character peaked by the time we get to the end of 2018? Could she be killed off in tragic circumstances, leaving Kat forced to raise the baby as her own with Alfie?

Stuart Highway

Another major player of the last 12 months is Mick Carter’s twisted old mate who has his feet well and truly under the table at the Queen Vic – or so he thinks. Linda Carter is engaged in a risky undercover operation to elicit a confession he shot himself and framed Mick, which can’t end well. Danny Dyer and Ricky Champ were spotted on location filming scenes with an out-of-jail Mick giving Stu a beating, so will Mr Carter finally get his revenge – and end up back in prison for murder?

Tiffany Butcher

From wisecracking teen to drugs mule, tearaway Tiff is careering off the rails with alarming speed. We think she’ll live to regret getting involved with gang leaders Evie and Jagger, that’s if she lives at all… The schoolgirl is one botched drugs deal away from possible death, and in the year EastEnders has addressed violence among the capital’s disenfranchised youth with Shakil Kazemi’s fatal stabbing, could they be planning a shocking fate for Tiffany to further warn of the dangers of gang culture?

Bernadette Taylor

Caught up in her BFF’s dodgy drugs sideline, gullible Bernie is just as likely to pay the price for the cocky redhead’s dalliance with the dark side. Tiff has taken advantage of her mate’s girl crush to lure her in – so what if Bern ends up dead when a drop goes wrong, forcing Ms Butcher to wake up and realise she’s out of her depth?

Ray Kelly

We’re heading for a festive wedding as Mel Owen remarries ex-husband Ray, or are we? Serial bride Mel is secretly plotting against the untrustworthy undercover cop (is he still even a cop? So many lies) having discovered he has a secret family, but her end game is currently unclear. In the coming weeks she meets up with ‘Maddie’, his other wife, as her plan escalates, and Tamzin Outhwaite had a white frock on and a face like thunder on location recently. Is gangster moll Mel set to come into her own and murder Ray for his months of deceit?

Hunter Owen

Mel’s impressionable teenage son thinks Ray is the best stepdad ever, but if he knew it was all built on fibs we doubt he’d take it well. Remember the lengths he went to in order to keep Jack Branning from sniffing round his mum because he thought he didn’t deserve her? Tampering with his car and punching himself in the face claiming Jack did it – lord knows what he’d do if he realised how much Ray had mucked Mel around. Don’t forget he scored 88% on that ‘are you a psychopath?’ test. What if history repeated itself and he whacked Mr Kelly over the head with an ashtray in the E20 office, a la his dad Steve’s slaying of stalker Saskia Duncan 20 years ago?

Dr Legg

The Walford veteran recently returned with the news he was dying of cancer and refusing to have any further treatment, and is getting his house in order with old friend Dot Branning’s help to organise his funeral – and not end his life, as she mistakenly thought (though she’s got form on that score). Might Harold breathe his last in a tear-jerking Christmas Day scene with dear old Dot at his side as they reminisce about their lifelong friendship?

Keegan Baker

The troublemaking teenager got off lightly when Phil Mitchell caught him in flagrante with his beloved daughter Louise Mitchell last week, but it’s not unfeasible to think if the lusty pair continue their liaisons then the world’s most over-protective dad might see red and throw Keegan in the Arches pit to put paid to any further hanky-panky. Keegan’s feckless father Mitch Baker is set to return around December, but we don’t know why – could it be to attend his son’s funeral?

Keanu Taylor

Not to sound harsh but surely the love triangle currently simmering away between Keanu, Sharon and Phil only has one truly expendable player? Narrowly escaping exposure by hiding under his married cougar lover’s bed while she had a sexy reunion romp with her hubby seconds after he got home from his overseas business trip, Keanu is on borrowed time. Sharanu is one of the biggest plots of the moment, surely it’s got to break over Christmas – and surely Keanu can’t survive the wrath of Phil Mitchell?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.