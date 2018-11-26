Updated Argos Cyber Monday UK deals 2018 – iPhones, smart TVs, Dysons

If you’ve had your eye on something in the Argos catalogue and are looking for a discount then you’d best get moving because the UK retailer’s Cyber Monday deals are now live.

Advertisement

Argos is among the major players in the UK, especially when it comes to tech like games consoles, televisions, tablets and phones – check out the latest deals below…

What are the Latest Cyber Monday deals from Argos?

Argos was one of the retailers who released early Cyber Monday deals on all manner of appliances, so what have they got to offer on the actual day itself?

Well, if you’re in the market for a new TV you can get your hands on a Hitachi 32-inch smart TV for £179.99.

What are the best Argos Cyber Monday TV deals?

Argos is a good port of call if you’re looking to nab a new TV and it’s got plenty of Cyber Monday TV deals this year.

They’ve knocked £150 off the price of Philips 58″ 4K Smart UHD TV with HDR, so you can watch all your favourite shows in style,

PHILIPS 58″ 4K SMART UHD TV with HDR – £599 , £449 – View deal

, Samsung 50 Inch UE50NU7020 Smart 4K HD TV with HDR – £499 , £399 – View deal

, Hisense 50 Inch H50AE6100UK Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR – £329 , £319 – View deal

, Hisense 65 Inch H65AE6100UK Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR – £579 , £569 – View deal

, Hisense 43 Inch H43AE6100UK Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR – £329 , £279 – View deal

, HITACHI 32” HD READY TV – £199.99 , £179.99 – View deal

, LG 55 Inch 55UK6400PLF Smart Ultra HD 4K TV with HDR – £449 – View deal

LG 65 Inch 65UK6400PLF Smart Ultra HD TV with HDR – £799 , £629 – View deal

Try Amazon Prime for free for 30 days and get free delivery for Christmas

What are the best Argos Cyber Monday gaming deals?

There are numerous Cyber Monday gaming deals on offer at Argos this year across a variety of consoles from the Xbox to the PS4 and beyond.

Catch up with Lara Croft in Shadow of The Tomb Raider on Playstation 4, which is now on offer at £24.99 – just slightly over half price.

Shadow Of Tomb Raider Ps4 Game – £47.99 , £24.99 – View deal

, Afterglow Prismatic Xbox One Controller – £24.99 , £14.99 – View deal

, Razer Wolverine Tournament Ed Xbox One Controller – £119.99 , £79.99 – View deal

, Oculus Go 32Gb Vr Headset – £199.99 , £169.99 – View deal

, Shadow Of Tomb Raider Xbox One Game – £47.99 , £24.99 – View deal

, Dragon Quest Xi Ps4 Game – £39.99 , £27.99 – View deal

What are the best Argos Cyber Monday phone deals?

Cyber Monday mobile phone deals are plentiful across the internet, but what does Argos have to offer? Quite a lot.

If you’re searching for a SIM-free Cyber Monday phone deal you might want to check out the Honor 9 Lite. With 32GB of memory and a 13 megapixel camera it’s many of the features you’d expect from a top notch phone for £119.95 (a saving of £50).

Watch Sky Sports, Cinema and more without a subscription

What are the Best home tech Cyber Monday deals from Argos?

Searching for Cyber Monday deals on appliances like fridges, coffee machines and vacuum cleaners? Argos might be a good port of call.

The Fridgemaster, for example, has 264-litre capacity (living up to its name) and can hold up to 14 bags of food shopping.

Fridgemaster MC55264A Fridge Freezer – £289.99 , £229.99 – View deal

– , Candy CSC9LF 9KG Sensor Dry Condenser Tumble Dryer – £219.99 , £199.99 – View deal

, Panasonic 800W NN-E47HW Standard 25L Microwave – £119.99 , £79.99 – View deal

, Nescafe Dolce Gusto Mini Me Coffee Machine – £49.99 , £29.99 – View deal

, Dyson Light Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner – £199.99 – View deal

What are the best small tech Cyber Monday deals from Argos?

If you’re searching for Cyber Monday deals on small tech (think electric toothbrushes, grooming kits – aka shavers – epilators and cameras) then you’ll find plenty of items on offer.

The Philips Series 7000 12-in-1 Grooming Kit is a one stop shop for all your body hair care needs, with 12 different attachments giving you the freedom to create different styles from head to toe, in or out of the shower.

Philips Series 7000 12-in-1 Grooming Kit MG7710 – £49.99 , £24.99 – View deal

– , Philips ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush & Airfloss Kit – £119.99 , £99.99 – View deal

, Braun Silk-Epil 3170 Epilator – £54.99 , £24.99 – View deal

, Hive View Indoor Smart Camera – £189 , £129 – View deal

, Binatone DC200 HD Dash Camera – £39.99 , £27.49 – View deal

, Vibe 1080p HD 16MP Action Camera and Accessory Kit – £49.99 , £24.99 – View deal



This page will be updated when new deals become available

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content