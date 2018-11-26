Affair for Chloe and Elly after shock kiss in Neighbours?

Friendship turns to passion in Neighbours for Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) when the pair share a kiss next week. Shaken by the surprise smooch and riddled with guilt at betraying her boyfriend – and Chloe’s big brother – Mark Brennan (Scott McGregor), schoolteacher Elly spontaneously proposes to her man. Is she in denial about her true feelings for her best mate?

The Brennan clan are reeling from Chloe’s recent revelation she has Huntington’s disease and that her siblings need to take a test to see if they have inherited the gene that could lead to the condition developing later in life.

With the medical bombshell having a big impact on siblings Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his plans to start a family with husband David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), and on ex-cop Mark’s fears for his future, Chloe is at the heart of a family in meltdown and turns to pal Elly for support. Troubled Chloe is also still licking her wounds from her doomed romance with millionaire Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards).

Why does Elly propose to Mark after kissing Chloe?

Meanwhile, Elly ends up getting fired from her job at Erinsborough High when she clashes with new Acting Principal Jane Harris (Annie Jones) following the suspension of Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) who has been charged with the attempted murder of Finn Kelly (Rob Mills), and it’s Chloe who puts the smile back on Miss Conway’s face when they spend a girly day hanging out together.

Bonded by their recent dramas, on Wednesday 5 December impulsive Chloe seizes on their closeness and plants a kiss on Elly. The unexpected lip locking leaves Elly in a spin, and mortified Chloe is forced to brush it under the carpet as a moment of madness and puts it down to another of her crazy party girl whims.

Elly is embarrassed and the girls barely get a chance to discuss what happened when Mark interrupts them with the news his tests results from the hospital are imminent. Spurred into reinforcing her love for him after her antics with Chloe, on Thursday 6 December Elly gets down on one knee proposes to her boyfriend. Excited to accept, and thrilled to learn he doesn’t have the Huntington’s gene, Mark makes wedding plans with Elly – unaware she kissed his kid sister, who – despite insisting it was just a bit of fun – is fast developing a big crush that could get out of hand… Is this kiss set to lead to a full-on affair?

