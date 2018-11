NOW TV and Sky Black Friday deals 2018 available now – save over 40% on a Sky Sports Pass

NOW TV is one of the UK’s most popular streaming services and it’s getting in on the Black Friday madness with lots of special offers.

The deals include offers on their Entertainment, Sports, Cinema and Kids passes, which allow you to watch content from popular paid-for channels like Sky’s without the need for a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer, or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

If you don’t have a smart TV but still want to watch NOW TV at home, you can get a NOW TV Smart Stick that plugs into your TV and connects to your wifi– and guess what, they’ve announced a bunch of offers on those too…

See below for all of the current deals.

What are the best Entertainment Pass Black Friday deals from NOW TV?

Still trying to figure out what exactly is going on with The Walking Dead season nine? Or fancy relaxing after all the Black Friday madness with another box set binge?

With the NOW TV Entertainment Pass you can watch over 300 box sets on demand without needing a contract. Shows are pulled from 11 of the top paid TV channels including Sky Atlantic, Sky One, MTV, Fox and Comedy Central.

2 months of Entertainment for the price of 1 – £15.98 , £7.99 – View deal

, 12 months of Entertainment – £95 , £45 – View deal

, NOWTV Smart Stick with 12 months of Entertainment – £110 , £52 – View deal

, NOWTV Smart Stick with 2 months of Entertainment – £31 , £14.99 – View deal

Check out the full list of Entertainment Pass channels here

What are the best Sports Pass Black Friday deals from NOW TV?

Fancy watching your team this weekend but don’t have a ticket for the match? Thank goodness it’s Black Friday because NOW TV has deals that are sure to make any sports fan happy – like 9 months of Sky Sports for £179.

One of the more popular uses of NOW TV is to get access to Sky Sports without forking out for a Sky contract. A NOW TV Sports Pass gives you access to 10 of the biggest Sky Sports channels, including Sky Sports, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

9 months of Sky Sports – £305 , £179 – View deal

– , – NOWTV Smart Stick with 9 months of Sky Sports – £320 , £186 – View deal

Check out more information on NOW TV Sports Passes here

What are the best Cinema Pass Black Friday deals from NOW TV?

Should we re-name Black Friday Black Panther Friday? You can certainly turn the day into a celebration of Wakanda’s finest – or a celebration of any of your favourite film heroes – with movie deals galore!

The NOW TV Cinema pass gives you access to Sky Cinema channels without the need for a contract. Recent box office hits available include The Darkest Hour, Coco, Murder on the Orient Express and Black Panther, to name but a few.

2 months of Sky Cinema for the price of 1 – £19.98 , £9.99 – View deal

, – 12 months of Sky Cinema – £115 , £55 – View deal

, – NOWTV Smart Stick with 12 months of Sky Cinema – £134 , £62 – View deal

, – NOWTV Smart Stick with 2 months of Cinema- £35 , £16.99 – View deal

Check out the full list of Cinema Pass films here

Black Friday isn’t just for adults – there are some nifty deals to keep the little ‘uns in your life happy too, especially if they love TV.

The NOW TV Kids Pass gives you access to over 1000 episodes of TV from six of the top kids’ channels not on Freeview, including Nickelodeon, Nick Jr, Cartoon Network and Boomerang.

2 months of Kids for the price of 1 – £7.98 , £3.99 – View deal

, – 12 months of Kids – £47 , £15 – View deal

, – NOWTV Smart Stick with 12 months of Kids – £62 , £22 – View deal

, – NOWTV Smart Stick with 2 months of Kids – £23 , £10.99 – View deal

Click here for more information on the NOW TV Kids Passes

What are the best NOW TV Smart Stick Black Friday Deals?

Want access to a whole host of new TV channels without having to buy a bulky satellite dish? Then these Black Friday Smart Stick TV deals will be right up your street.

You can watch NOW TV through a variety of apps that appear on smart TVs, phones and games consoles. If you don’t have a smart TV, you can still watch NOW TV through compatible TVs by using a NOW TV Smart Stick. The stick plugs into your TV, connects to your wifi then allows you to watch all the content from your NOW TV Passes.

NOWTV Smart Stick with 12 months of Sky Cinema – £134 , £62 – View deal

, – NOWTV Smart Stick with 2 months of Cinema – £35 , £16.99 – View deal

, – NOWTV Smart Stick with 2 months of Entertainment and Sky Cinema – £51 , £24.98 – View deal

, – NOWTV Smart Stick with 12 months of Entertainment and Sky Cinema – £230 , £106 – View deal

, – NOWTV Smart Stick with 12 months of Entertainment – £110 , £52 – View deal

, – NOWTV Smart Stick with 2 months of Entertainment – £31 , £14.99 – View deal

Check out more information on the NOW TV Smart Stick

What are the best Cinema pass Black Friday deals from Sky?

Film buffs can make the most of the Black Friday madness with a special Sky Cinema discount deal.

Save 40% on Sky Cinema (+£10 a month for 18 months) – £18 , £10 – View deal

– Over 1,000 movies on demand in HD

– A new premiere every day

– Over 300 channels – including Sky Atlantic – with Sky entertainment

