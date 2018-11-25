Best Black Friday 2018 TV deals

Black Friday is well under way and there’s a huge number of TV deals now available for those looking to get a new screen in their homes in time for Christmas.

Most of the biggest TV brands are being discounted today, including JVC, Sony, Panasonic, Toshiba, Hitachi and LG and deals are available from the biggest online and offline retailers like Amazon, Currys/ PC World and Argos.

Whether you’re looking for a 4K or Ultra HD TV, a curved telly, a smart TV or a combination of all of these, check out our guide below…

What are the best Black Friday 4K smart TV deals?

Ready to enter the super-hi-res world of 4K TVs? Step this way, where we have a host of bargains on Ultra HD televisions for you, from Samsung, Philips, Panasonic, LG, Toshiba and more – including a MASSIVE £730 saving on this Samsung 65″ model…

What are the best Black Friday curved TV deals?

Some people reckon curved screen TVs give a wider viewing angle by taking advantage of the way our peripheral vision works. We just think they look cool – especially this Samsung 49-inch 4K UHD Curved TV at just £549.

Samsung 49 Inch 49NU7500 Smart 4K UHD Curved TV with HDR – £549 – View deal

– Samsung 49 Inch 49NU7300 Smart 4K UHD Curved TV With HDR – £449 – View deal

Samsung UE55NU7500 Curved HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 55″ with TVPlus/Freesat HD, Dynamic Crystal Colour & 360 Design, Ultra HD Certified – £671 , £651 – View deal

, Samsung UE65NU7500 Curved HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 65″ with TVPlus/Freesat HD, Dynamic Crystal Colour & 360 Design, Ultra HD Certified – £1039 , £949 – View deal

Watch Sky Sports, Cinema and more without a subscription

What are the best Black Friday smart TV deals?

They may not be 4K, they may not have curved screens but these TVs are certainly smart, meaning they’re internet connected, allowing you to do things like browse the web, stream music and videos and view photos. There’s £300 off this artistic Samsung The Frame 49″ among a host of other deals.

This wall-mounted Samsung telly with 4K resolution is as pretty as a picture — displaying art onscreen whenever its on standby mode.

Samsung The Frame (2018) Art Mode TV with No-Gap Wall Mount, 49″, Ultra HD Certified – £1499 , £1149 – View deal

– , Toshiba 24D3863DB 24-Inch HD Ready Smart TV – £199 – View deal

Sharp LC-32HI5332KF 32″ Smart LED TV – £269 , £169 – View deal

, LG 32LK6200PLA LED HDR Full HD 1080p Smart TV, 32″ with Freeview Play/Freesat HD – £299 , £249 – View deal

, LG 65 Inch 65UK6400PLF Smart Ultra HD TV with HDR – £799 , £629 – View deal

What are the latest Black Friday TV deals and discounts available right now?

You’ll find plenty of the best deals on 4K, Smart and curved screen TVs as you scroll down the page but below are the newest deals unveiled at midnight on Black Friday and still available now…

Catch the best Christmas telly in all its HD glory and save £150 to boot with this 48-inch Smart LED TV from JVC.

JVC 48″ Smart LED TV – £399 , £249 – View deal

– , LOGIK 43″ LED Smart 4K Ultra HD TV – £349 , £249 – View deal

, HITACHI 32” HD READY TV – £199.99 , £179.99 – View deal

, PHILIPS 58″ 4K SMART UHD TV with HDR – £599 , £449 – View deal

, Toshiba 32L3863DBA 32-Inch Smart Full-HD LED TV with Freeview Play – Black/Silver (2018 Model), enabled with Amazon Dash Replenishment – £249 , £189 – View deal

, Sony KD65XF7002 65-Inch 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart TV with Freeview Play, Black – £1049 , £819 – View deal

